Indian Grand Master (GM) Arjun Erigaisi won the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival – Masters held at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The 18-year-old amassed an impressive 7.5/9 and gained 22 rating points, joining the 2700+ club in the live ratings.

He was unbeaten in nine rounds, winning six games and drawing thrice.

For this feat, the 2689 rated player earned the top prize money, $ 15,000 (at least Ug.shs 57,119,025.00).

During round one, GM Erigaisi (playing in white) overcame FIDE Master (FM) Rohith Krishna (Rated at 2358) from India.

He again came top over another Indian and Grand Master (GM) Deep Sengupta (2520) during the second round.

In the third round, he defeated Serbia’s GM Indjic Aleksandar.

During the fourth and fifth rounds, he earned draws over Russian GM Tomashevsky Evgeny and Dutch GM Van Foreest Jorden respectively.

GM Erigaisi returned strongly with a win in the 6th round over Indonesian G, Sadhwani Raunak and a draw in the subsequent 7th round over USA GM Robson Ray.

He final two rounds were sweet victories over Chinese GM Wang Hao and another GM from Spain, David Anton Guijarro.

The second placed Sindarov Javokhir from Uzebekistan scored 7 points to take second place.

Other top performers:

Another Indian Prasannaa won the open category with 8.5 points ahead of country mate, Rohit (8 points).

FM Reza Mahdavi scored 8.5 points to win the juniors’ category ahead of the duo of Aditya Varun Gampa and Pasham Alizada (8 points apiece).

GM Sadhwani Raunak scored 10 points to win the Blitz category in 11 rounds, ahead of Adam Tukhaev (9 points).

This championship was organized by the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Mind Games under the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federation.

The tournament director was IO Zuhair Hassan Ahmad (7600631) and the chief Arbiter, IA Mahdi Abdulrahim (9304207), deputized by IA Saeed Al Khouri.

A total of 148 players from 31 countries took part.