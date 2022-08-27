On their way to winning back-to-back Cup Finals during the Arua Sevens, only one team – Warriors in the Pool stages – managed to score points against Heathens.

Six games played. Six wins. 137 points scored. 12 points conceded.

Heathens literally scorched the earth at the Greenlight Stadium during the third circuit of the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series 2022.

They beat Jinja Hippos, 10-00, in a repeat of the Entebbe Sevens Cup Final a fortnight ago. Similar to how Joachim Chisano inspired the team to victory in his first appearance at Namate Works Grounds that weekend, today, it was power runner Lawrence Sebuliba that led Heathens’ charge.

Sebuliba, who revealed to Kawowo Sports that he had arrived in Arua at six o’clock that morning, was named Most Valuable Player for his exploits.

Heathens now leapfrog Pirates to top the series standings with 56 points. Hippos and Impis complete the top three while at the bottom, Mongers and Walukuba are flirting with relegation.

The Series returns to Central Region on September 3-4 for the Rujumba Sevens hosted by Stanbic Black Pirates at Kings Park, Bweyogerere.