The 2022 Corporate League was for the first time held outside Kampala city, to be exact at the Kings Arena in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District.

This was during the 7th outing of the season on Sunday, 28th August in a championship that is marking 20 years since inception.

For the record, this outing was historic in nature that the first ever Corporate Kids League was officially launched.

Telecommunications MTN Uganda partnered with the Corporate League management to sponsor the Kids League.

Smartly dressed youngsters in the branded all yellow MTN attire enjoyed this momentous day.

The different coaches led by Hassan Zzinda freely lectured the kids on basics of football as proper positioning, ball control, heading, passing, dribbling, inter-passing, shooting and scoring as their parents and guardians cheered on from the side-lines.

“It has been fun and merry-making as the Corporate Kids League was officially launched. We thank our partners, MTN Uganda, the parents, guardians, the kids and coaches for the collective effort and seeing this as a success” Dennis Mbidde, chairperson of the Corporate League Board remarked.

The kids who came from the Bweyogerere communities were also allowed to take part.

Meanwhile, action from the over 50 companies, including MTN Uganda continued on the small sided pitches with 7 aside duels (1 lady included per team).

Tackles were executed, passes completed, dribbles successfully perfected and goals scored in varying fashion via tap-ins, headers, bullet shots and rebounds.

In some of the exciting duels played, DHL International humbled Petroleum Authority Uganda 3-0, CFAO Motors lost to Letshego 0- whilst I & M Bank overcame Uganda Breweries Limited 3-0.

Kabaka’s owned CBS Radio, spurred by “Kalisoliiso” crew lady Peace Diana Bagala registered two identical 1-0 wins over Uganda Electricity Transmission Company and Roofings Group.

On the contrary, BBS Telefaina, a sister station to CBS Radio were beaten 1-0 by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).

Elsewhere, Uganda Red Cross Society lost 0-2 to DHL International, Vision Group Condemned Pay Way 2-0 and Xclusive Cuttings beat Bollore Transport Logisitics 2-0, among other results.

Rains set in moments after lunch break, making the ground slippery but action continued nonetheless.

Dreadlocked music star Feffe Bussi warmed up many souls on the chilly evening with great lyrics as “Love Yoo”, “Ebyo Byoli”, “Gamba Chwii”, “Onkuba”, “Ekyana”, “Gulu” among others as the ecstatic crowds cheered aloud.

In the Nile Special hospitality special tent, drinks of all nature continued to flow gracefully like the famous River Nile until late night to usher in Monday, 29 August 2022.

Until the next outing on Sunday, 25th September 2022, the Corporate Companies and organizations will be gearing for another showcase on and off the field of play.

Corporate League: Bringing communities together through sports.

Some Results:

DHL International 3-0 Petroleum Authority Uganda

Petroleum Authority Uganda CFAO Motors 0-3 Letshego

Letshego I & M Bank 3-0 Uganda Breweries Limited

Uganda Breweries Limited Engie Energy 0-2 I & M Bank

I & M Bank DHL International 2-0 Uganda Red Cross Society

Uganda Red Cross Society Coca Cola 0-2 Uganda Electricity Transmission Company

Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Vision Group 2-0 Pay Way

Pay Way Crown Beverages 2-0 Dumen Orange

Dumen Orange Engie Energy Access 0-2 Umeme Limited

Umeme Limited Hotel Africana 0-2 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority DFCU Bank 2-0 Crown Beverages Limited

Crown Beverages Limited Uganda Red Cross Society 0-2 Mogo Loans

Mogo Loans Bollore Transport Logistics 0-2 Xclusive Cuttings

Xclusive Cuttings Letshego 2-1 SCD Darling

SCD Darling Housing Finance Bank 2-1 Umeme Limited

Umeme Limited DFCU Bank 2-1 Bank of Africa

Bank of Africa Uganda National Roads Authority 1-2 Letshego

Letshego Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 2-1 Bollore Transport Logistics

Bollore Transport Logistics MTN Uganda 1-0 Xclusive Cuttings

Xclusive Cuttings Housing Finance Bank 1-0 Huawei

Huawei National Water and Sewerage Corporation 0-1 Movit Products

Movit Products DFCU Bank 1-0 Uganda Red Cross Society

Uganda Red Cross Society KFC Uganda 0-1 Pay Way

Pay Way Umeme Limited 0-1 Graphic Systems

Graphic Systems Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) 1-0 Engie Energy Access

Engie Energy Access Dumen Orange 0-1 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS)

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) Cipla Quality Chemicals 1-0 Uganda Electricity General Company

Uganda Electricity General Company Coca Cola 0-1 Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA)

Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA) National Water and Sewerage Corporation 1-0 Bank of Africa

Bank of Africa Kibuli Hospital 1-0 Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA)

Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 1-0 Platinum Credit

Platinum Credit SGA Security 1-0 Xclusive Cuttings

Xclusive Cuttings Uganda Electricity Transmission Company 0-1 CBS FM

CBS FM CBS FM 1-0 Roofings Group

Roofings Group Huawei 1-0 Nile Breweries Limited

Nile Breweries Limited Jubilee Insurance 1-0 Mogo Loans

Mogo Loans Movit Products 0-1 Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Liquid Intelligent Technologies 0-1 Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank Uganda Breweries Limited 1-0 BBS Telefaina

BBS Telefaina Vision Group 0-1 Nile Breweries Limited

Nile Breweries Limited Vision Group 0-1 Hotel Africana

Hotel Africana Hotel Africana 1-0 Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) 0-1 Uganda Electricity Generation Company

Uganda Electricity Generation Company Uganda National Roads Authority 0-1 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) CIPLA Quality Chemicals 0-1 Kibuli Hospital

Kibuli Hospital National Social Security Fund (NSSF) 0-1 Uganda Coffee Development Authority

Uganda Coffee Development Authority Centenary Bank 1-1 Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Hotel Africana 0-0 Uganda Electricity Transmission Company

Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Petroleum Authority Uganda 0-0 Huawei

Huawei Housing Finance Bank 0-0 Jubliee Insurance

Jubliee Insurance CFAO Motors 0-0 KCB Bank

KCB Bank Coca Cola 0-0 Graphics Systems

Graphics Systems Pay Way 0-0 Crown Beverages

Crown Beverages Rene Industries 0-0 Huawei

Huawei Mogo Loans 0-0 Uganda Breweries Limited

Uganda Breweries Limited Movit Products 0-0 SGA Security

SGA Security Jubilee Insurance 0-0 Platinum Credit

Platinum Credit SCD Darling 0-0 Uganda National Roads Authority

Uganda National Roads Authority KCB Bank 0-0 Uganda Electricity Transmission Company

Uganda Electricity Transmission Company MTN Uganda 0-0 National Social Security Fund (NSSF)

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) 0-0 SCD Darling

SCD Darling Stanbic Bank 0-0 Graphic Systems

Graphic Systems UBOS 0-0 Rene Industries

Rene Industries Centenary Bank 0-0 Bank of Africa

Bank of Africa I&M Bank 0-0 Petroleum Authority Uganda

Petroleum Authority Uganda Roofings Group 0-0 MTN Uganda

MTN Uganda Bollore Transport and Logistics 0-0 Dumen Orange

Dumen Orange Posta Uganda 0-2 Petroleum Authority Uganda (Walk-over)

Petroleum Authority Uganda (Walk-over) Uganda National Roads Authority 0-2 Uganda Electricity General Company (Walk-Over)

Uganda Electricity General Company (Walk-Over) Blue Crane Communications 0-2 KFC Uganda (Walk-over)

KFC Uganda (Walk-over) BBS Telefaina 2-0 Posta Uganda (Walk-Over)

Posta Uganda (Walk-Over) Platinum Credit 2-0 Blue Crane Communications (Walk-Over)