Overview:
During the Corporate Kids League, tackles were executed, passes completed, dribbles successfully perfected and goals scored in varying fashion via tap-ins, headers, bullet shots and rebounds.
The 2022 Corporate League was for the first time held outside Kampala city, to be exact at the Kings Arena in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District.
This was during the 7th outing of the season on Sunday, 28th August in a championship that is marking 20 years since inception.
For the record, this outing was historic in nature that the first ever Corporate Kids League was officially launched.
Telecommunications MTN Uganda partnered with the Corporate League management to sponsor the Kids League.
Smartly dressed youngsters in the branded all yellow MTN attire enjoyed this momentous day.
The different coaches led by Hassan Zzinda freely lectured the kids on basics of football as proper positioning, ball control, heading, passing, dribbling, inter-passing, shooting and scoring as their parents and guardians cheered on from the side-lines.
“It has been fun and merry-making as the Corporate Kids League was officially launched. We thank our partners, MTN Uganda, the parents, guardians, the kids and coaches for the collective effort and seeing this as a success” Dennis Mbidde, chairperson of the Corporate League Board remarked.
The kids who came from the Bweyogerere communities were also allowed to take part.
Meanwhile, action from the over 50 companies, including MTN Uganda continued on the small sided pitches with 7 aside duels (1 lady included per team).
In some of the exciting duels played, DHL International humbled Petroleum Authority Uganda 3-0, CFAO Motors lost to Letshego 0- whilst I & M Bank overcame Uganda Breweries Limited 3-0.
Kabaka’s owned CBS Radio, spurred by “Kalisoliiso” crew lady Peace Diana Bagala registered two identical 1-0 wins over Uganda Electricity Transmission Company and Roofings Group.
On the contrary, BBS Telefaina, a sister station to CBS Radio were beaten 1-0 by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).
Elsewhere, Uganda Red Cross Society lost 0-2 to DHL International, Vision Group Condemned Pay Way 2-0 and Xclusive Cuttings beat Bollore Transport Logisitics 2-0, among other results.
Rains set in moments after lunch break, making the ground slippery but action continued nonetheless.
Dreadlocked music star Feffe Bussi warmed up many souls on the chilly evening with great lyrics as “Love Yoo”, “Ebyo Byoli”, “Gamba Chwii”, “Onkuba”, “Ekyana”, “Gulu” among others as the ecstatic crowds cheered aloud.
In the Nile Special hospitality special tent, drinks of all nature continued to flow gracefully like the famous River Nile until late night to usher in Monday, 29 August 2022.
Until the next outing on Sunday, 25th September 2022, the Corporate Companies and organizations will be gearing for another showcase on and off the field of play.
Corporate League: Bringing communities together through sports.
Some Results:
- DHL International 3-0 Petroleum Authority Uganda
- CFAO Motors 0-3 Letshego
- I & M Bank 3-0 Uganda Breweries Limited
- Engie Energy 0-2 I & M Bank
- DHL International 2-0 Uganda Red Cross Society
- Coca Cola 0-2 Uganda Electricity Transmission Company
- Vision Group 2-0 Pay Way
- Crown Beverages 2-0 Dumen Orange
- Engie Energy Access 0-2 Umeme Limited
- Hotel Africana 0-2 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority
- DFCU Bank 2-0 Crown Beverages Limited
- Uganda Red Cross Society 0-2 Mogo Loans
- Bollore Transport Logistics 0-2 Xclusive Cuttings
- Letshego 2-1 SCD Darling
- Housing Finance Bank 2-1 Umeme Limited
- DFCU Bank 2-1 Bank of Africa
- Uganda National Roads Authority 1-2 Letshego
- Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 2-1 Bollore Transport Logistics
- MTN Uganda 1-0 Xclusive Cuttings
- Housing Finance Bank 1-0 Huawei
- National Water and Sewerage Corporation 0-1 Movit Products
- DFCU Bank 1-0 Uganda Red Cross Society
- KFC Uganda 0-1 Pay Way
- Umeme Limited 0-1 Graphic Systems
- Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) 1-0 Engie Energy Access
- Dumen Orange 0-1 Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS)
- Cipla Quality Chemicals 1-0 Uganda Electricity General Company
- Coca Cola 0-1 Uganda National Road Authority (UNRA)
- National Water and Sewerage Corporation 1-0 Bank of Africa
- Kibuli Hospital 1-0 Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA)
- Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 1-0 Platinum Credit
- SGA Security 1-0 Xclusive Cuttings
- Uganda Electricity Transmission Company 0-1 CBS FM
- CBS FM 1-0 Roofings Group
- Huawei 1-0 Nile Breweries Limited
- Jubilee Insurance 1-0 Mogo Loans
- Movit Products 0-1 Liquid Intelligent Technologies
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies 0-1 Stanbic Bank
- Uganda Breweries Limited 1-0 BBS Telefaina
- Vision Group 0-1 Nile Breweries Limited
- Vision Group 0-1 Hotel Africana
- Hotel Africana 1-0 Stanbic Bank
- Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) 0-1 Uganda Electricity Generation Company
- Uganda National Roads Authority 0-1 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)
- CIPLA Quality Chemicals 0-1 Kibuli Hospital
- National Social Security Fund (NSSF) 0-1 Uganda Coffee Development Authority
- Centenary Bank 1-1 Liquid Intelligent Technologies
- Hotel Africana 0-0 Uganda Electricity Transmission Company
- Petroleum Authority Uganda 0-0 Huawei
- Housing Finance Bank 0-0 Jubliee Insurance
- CFAO Motors 0-0 KCB Bank
- Coca Cola 0-0 Graphics Systems
- Pay Way 0-0 Crown Beverages
- Rene Industries 0-0 Huawei
- Mogo Loans 0-0 Uganda Breweries Limited
- Movit Products 0-0 SGA Security
- Jubilee Insurance 0-0 Platinum Credit
- SCD Darling 0-0 Uganda National Roads Authority
- KCB Bank 0-0 Uganda Electricity Transmission Company
- MTN Uganda 0-0 National Social Security Fund (NSSF)
- Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) 0-0 SCD Darling
- Stanbic Bank 0-0 Graphic Systems
- UBOS 0-0 Rene Industries
- Centenary Bank 0-0 Bank of Africa
- I&M Bank 0-0 Petroleum Authority Uganda
- Roofings Group 0-0 MTN Uganda
- Bollore Transport and Logistics 0-0 Dumen Orange
- Posta Uganda 0-2 Petroleum Authority Uganda (Walk-over)
- Uganda National Roads Authority 0-2 Uganda Electricity General Company (Walk-Over)
- Blue Crane Communications 0-2 KFC Uganda (Walk-over)
- BBS Telefaina 2-0 Posta Uganda (Walk-Over)
- Platinum Credit 2-0 Blue Crane Communications (Walk-Over)