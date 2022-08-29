Overview: 8th FINA World Junior swimming championship start on 30th August to the 4th September 2022 at the Videna Aquatic Center in Lima, Peru, South America. 509 participants from 87 countries will take part.

Uganda has sent a formidable team of swimmers to the 2022 FINA World Junior swimming championships in the the South American country of Peru.

The team has four swimmers; two male and females apiece.

Tara Kisawuzi and Swagiah Mubiru are the ladies whilst Joshua Lumonya and Steve Magera are the males.

The team departed the country on Sunday, 28th August 2022.

For starters, this will be the 8th edition of the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships.

The championships start on 30th August to the 4th September 2022 at the Videna Aquatic Center in Lima, Peru, South America.

It is open to competition for girls ages 14 to 17 years old and boys ages 15 to 18 years old at the end of the 2022 calendar year.

Originally the competition was planned for 24–29 August 2021.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in its postponement to 24–29 August 2022.

In April 2022, FINA announced a change of dates as well as a change host from Kazan, Russia to Lima, Peru due to the 2022 Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The same month, FINA announced athletes and officials from Belarus and Russia are banned from the Championships.

There are 87 participating countries that will have 509 participants.

Swimmers will be engaged in different events (42) as Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly, Individual Medley, Freestyle relay and Medley relay.

The 2019 edition was hosted in Budapest city, Hungary (Danube Arena).