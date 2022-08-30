The Fufa Appeals Committee has upheld a decision that sent ‘newly promoted’ Kyetume FC to the third division after failing to meet minimum licensing requirements.

The club was denied a license after failing register the required minimum of 18 players on the Fufa Connect System by August 10, a decision they were given chance to appeal.

“FUFA appreciates your effort to fulfil Club Licensing requirements to participate in the first division 2022/23. Your request has been considered by FUFA Club Licensing Committee,” reads part of the letter by FUFA Deputy CEO Decolas Kizza.

“The Committee noted that your club had no players on the dashboard in the FUFA Connect System as no player was uploaded onto the system by deadline (August 10 2022) as a minimum Club Licensing requirement.

“The decision of the club licensing Committee is therefore upheld.

“FUFA wishes to advise that Kyetume FC undertakes to fulfil requirements for the third division Buganda Region season 2022/23

“It is our sincere hope that the club will understand the sporting intentions of this decision.”

Without another chance to appeal, Kyetume who finished above Kataka in 3rd place in last season’s Fufa Big League will surely miss on the fixtures expected to be released next week.

The Uganda Premier League will kick off on September 30 unless otherwise.