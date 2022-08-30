This year has been tough for the rugby fraternity at King’s Park, Bweyogerere. In March, the Stanbic Black Pirates lost Deogratius Tumuhairwe, a club legend and former Rugby Cranes international, and then later in June, young talent in Betungura Bewatte. Both were players with development outfit Sailors at the time of their unfortunate demise.

For their home circuit during the national sevens series, Rujumba Sevens, Pirates has decided to honour Tumuhairwe and Betungura’s memory, and two other comrades; Henry Rujumba and Derrick Kaswabuli; from September 3-4 at Kings Park.

This will be the eighth edition of the Rujumba Sevens which has been held since 2015 in honour of Henry Rujumba.

Who was Henry Rujumba?

Rujumba started his career at Ntare School alongside current URU President Godwin Kayangwe, current Rugby Cranes XV national team head coach Fred Mudoola and his backline assistant coach Robert Musinguzi.

He was a six-foot giant of a lock with deceptive pace and ferocious carries that earned him the ‘Ugandan Lomu’ nickname.

He played open-age rugby from 1998 with the Pirates and had joined the national team setup – both Sevens and XVs – by the turn of the millennium.

Rujumba collapsed and died in January 2015 at Kampala University where he was a lecturer.

The 8th edition of Rujumba Sevens

The circuit will be played over two days with the pool stage on day one (Saturday, September 3) and knockouts on day two (Sunday, September 4).

Pool A: Heathens, Rams, Intangas, Walukuba.

Heathens, Rams, Intangas, Walukuba. Pool B: Hippos, Mongers, Rams 2, Sailors.

Hippos, Mongers, Rams 2, Sailors. Pool C: Pirates, Kobs, Jaguars, Rhinos.

Pirates, Kobs, Jaguars, Rhinos. Pool D: Impis, Warriors, Boks, Buffaloes.

Current series leaders Heathens are in Pool A with Rams, Intangas, and Walukuba. Current Rujumba Sevens holders and former champions Kobs are drawn in the same Pool C with Jaguars and Rhinos.

Players who took part in the first-ever Arua Sevens three days ago have three days to rest, recover, and prepare for these games.