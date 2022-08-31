Overview: Kitara Football Club's new kit has red shirts, red shorts for home contests with an all-white attire for away matches. Each costs Shs 50,000/=

Management of second tier (FUFA Big League) entity Kitara Football Club has continued with the intense preparations for the 2022-2023 season.

The Hoima based side under the administration of new president Akiiki Deo Kasozi Aheebwa has tackled all the dockets in a bid to usher in a new successful season.

From the administration wing where firm structures have been put in place, the club also streamlined their financial coffers, technical wing and now launched a new kit.

This new kit has red shirts, red shorts for home contests with an all-white attire for away matches.

This was recently unveiled at the club office in Hoima City, during a colorful ceremony also graced by Brian Kaboyo (Hoima City Lord Mayor) who is also Kitara FC first Vice President.

Other important personalities in attendance included the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joshua Atugonza, his deputy Timothy Kato, vice president (communication) Owek. Francis Mugerwa, vice president (technical) Ben Isoke, Technical Director Richard Makumbi, new head coach Mark Twinamasiko, club public relations officer Geoffrey Tumwesige, fans coordinators and many others.

According to the president, the kit will help promote identity for the club (brand loyalty) and also boost the revenue sources for them.

That said, many fans are encouraged to procure this kit at various selling points in the country.

The new kit for Kitara Football Club is available on market in fifteen outlets across the country for fans to buy. Each of the fans’ jersey costs 50,000/=. Akiiki Deo Kasozi Aheebwa, President Kitara Football Club

Meanwhile, the club has boosted their squad with new players on board as they plan for the 2022-2023 season with the ultimate target of being promoted to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (2023-2024 season).

Tentatively, the 2022-2023 FUFA Big League is ear-marked to kick off towards the end of September 2022.