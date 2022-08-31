Overview:
On Friday, 2nd September 2022, Uganda takes on Burundi and Morocco against Libya at the Africa Youth Handball Championship.
African U-18 Men’s Handball Championship (Youth) 2022:
Group A:
- Morocco 45-24 Uganda
- Libya 28-35 Uganda
Group B:
- Rwanda 30-44 Egypt
- Algeria 42-19 Madagascar
- Egypt 43-19 Algeria
- Rwanda 53-32 Madagascar
Uganda U-18 men’s handball national team fell 24-45 to Morocco during a group A duel at the 2022 Africa Youth Handball Championship played at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday, August 31.
After a promising opening in the opening five minutes, Uganda faded and trailed 21-11 by the half time whistle.
As the second half threw off, the writing was well spelt on the wall, Morocco was destined for a landslide victory.
At the end of the game, the North Africans won comfortably with an over 20 goals’ margin; 45-24 to secure a semi-final berth.
Uganda had opened with a 35-28 victory over Libya on match day one where Anthony Lamu Muzay scored 19 goals to his name.
Uganda is pooled in group A alongside two North African countries Morocco and Libya as well as Burundi.
On Thursday, 1st September, it will be an off-day before the group stage matches will conclude on Friday, 2nd September 2022 as Uganda takes on Burundi and Morocco against Libya.
Saturday is rest day. Sunday, 4th September 2022 will be for the two semi-finals and the final games on Tuesday, 6th September 2022.
Uganda Players:
Ivan Ssentamu, Hassan Mustapha, Ignatius Anzoretu, Timothy Nobert Okolimong, Muhammad Matovu, Job Nicholas Atugonza, Nathan Wokulira, Shakib Nyanzi Ssentamu, Godwin Bingana, Geofrey Ssekamanya, Jakisa Anuari, David Ichila, Anthony Muzay Lamu, Keith Begumisa
Officials:
- Head of Delegation: Willy Mayanja
- Head coach: Yakub Aziz
- Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kongo
- Team Doctor: Patrick Ssemuwemba
Pools:
- Group A: Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi
- Group B: Rwanda (Hosts), Egypt, Algeria, Madagascar
*All photos by Rwanda Handball Federation