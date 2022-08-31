Overview: On Friday, 2nd September 2022, Uganda takes on Burundi and Morocco against Libya at the Africa Youth Handball Championship.

African U-18 Men’s Handball Championship (Youth) 2022:

Group A:

Group B:

Rwanda 30-44 Egypt

Algeria Rwanda 53-32 Madagascar

Uganda U-18 men’s handball national team fell 24-45 to Morocco during a group A duel at the 2022 Africa Youth Handball Championship played at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday, August 31.

After a promising opening in the opening five minutes, Uganda faded and trailed 21-11 by the half time whistle.

As the second half threw off, the writing was well spelt on the wall, Morocco was destined for a landslide victory.

Uganda players defend against Morocco in group A. Morocco won 45-24

Uganda defender shields his goal against Morocco

Morocco Handball players celebrate their victory over Uganda and qualification to the semi-finals

At the end of the game, the North Africans won comfortably with an over 20 goals’ margin; 45-24 to secure a semi-final berth.

Uganda had opened with a 35-28 victory over Libya on match day one where Anthony Lamu Muzay scored 19 goals to his name.

Uganda is pooled in group A alongside two North African countries Morocco and Libya as well as Burundi.

Uganda prior the contest against Morocco

Uganda Handball coaches on the touchline

On Thursday, 1st September, it will be an off-day before the group stage matches will conclude on Friday, 2nd September 2022 as Uganda takes on Burundi and Morocco against Libya.

Saturday is rest day. Sunday, 4th September 2022 will be for the two semi-finals and the final games on Tuesday, 6th September 2022.

Uganda Players:

Ivan Ssentamu, Hassan Mustapha, Ignatius Anzoretu, Timothy Nobert Okolimong, Muhammad Matovu, Job Nicholas Atugonza, Nathan Wokulira, Shakib Nyanzi Ssentamu, Godwin Bingana, Geofrey Ssekamanya, Jakisa Anuari, David Ichila, Anthony Muzay Lamu, Keith Begumisa

Officials:

Head of Delegation: Willy Mayanja

Head coach : Yakub Aziz

: Yakub Aziz Assistant coach : Ibrahim Kongo

: Ibrahim Kongo Team Doctor: Patrick Ssemuwemba

Pools:

Group A: Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi

Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Burundi Group B: Rwanda (Hosts), Egypt, Algeria, Madagascar

Morocco 45-24 Uganda full game (Credit: Rwanda Handball Federation)

*All photos by Rwanda Handball Federation