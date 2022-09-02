Opening Matchday

Friday, 30th September

Vipers Vs Bright Stars – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Saturday, 1st October

Blacks Power Vs BUL- Akii-Bua Stadium

KCCA Vs Wakiso Giants- MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Maroons Vs Busoga United- Prisons Ground, Luzira

UPDF Vs Express- Bombo Barracks Ground

URA FC Vs Onduparaka FC- Nakisunga

Sunday, 2nd October

SC Villa Vs Gaddafi FC- Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Uganda Premier League secretariat has finally released the fixture for the 2022/23 season that commences on 30th September.

The League governing body released the fixture for all the 30 matchday but involving only 15 teams.

It should be noted that Kyetume FC who had won promotion to the 2022/23 campaign failed to meet Club Licensing standards and were pushed to the third division.

The Slaughters failed to upload required number of players on the Connect system dashboard by deadline, a requirement to earn a license for the forthcoming season.

The first round will run up to 12th December while the second round will commence on 9th February before the season climaxes on 27th May.

Vipers SC will begin their title defence against Soltilo Bright Stars FC at home in the only game of the opening day.

The following day will see new comers Blacks Power host BUL FC in Lira, KCCA FC taking on Wakiso Giants in Lugogo, URA FC who will now host games in Nakisunga playing against Onduparaka while UPDF will be at home to Express FC.

The final game of matchday one will come on Sunday, 2nd when SC Villa will host Gadaffi FC in Wankulukuku.