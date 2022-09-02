Overview: All the 26 clans of the Bamasaaba tribe in Uganda will play in the Bamasaaba Bikuuka sports tourney for football and netball. These are; Lutsekhe, Wabwala, Mumbo, Mushika, Muyobo, Ginyanya, Masifa, Siu, Wangokho, Shiende, Kigai, Mututa, Mubutu, Wakoko, Kobero, Mutiru, Mukonde, Musoba, Wafumbo, Sano, Halasi, Hugu, Tandiga, Lago, Sulani and Luganya.

4th Bamasaaba Bikuuka Sports Championship:

17th September – 17th December 2022

Theme: “Fostering Unity and Talent Development among Bamasaaba”

The vibe and excitement among the Bamasaaba people is now felt because the preparations for the fourth edition of the Bamasaaba Bikuuka sports championship are on-going in high gear.

The championship that entails both football and netball will once again have all the 26 clans that make up the Bamasaaba tribe in Uganda.

According to the organizing committee chairperson Israel Koboi, the tentative date set for kick of this prestigious tournament is 17th September 2022.

This championship that has group stages, round of 16, quarter-finals, semifinals and finals is embedded along the theme “fostering unity and talent development among Bamasaaba”.

Netball action among the clans in the 2021 Bamasaaba Bikuuka sports tournament

Clans:

The 26 clans include; Lutsekhe, Wabwala, Mumbo, Mushika, Muyobo, Ginyanya, Masifa, Siu, Wangokho, Shiende, Kigai, Mututa, Mubutu, Wakoko, Kobero, Mutiru, Mukonde, Musoba, Wafumbo, Sano, Halasi, Hugu, Tandiga, Lago, Sulani and Luganya.

Last year’s football finale was won by Wakoko clan after a nail-biting 2-1 win over Halasi at the Mbale city stadium before hundreds of a passionate gathering.

Edmond Wamboka, the tournament top scorer (with 5 goals) and Mubarak Wamboya scored Wakoko’s goals.

Former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) forward Abdurahman Razab Ajab, now at Eastern region side Admin (in Tororo) replied for Halasi for the consolation.

Wakoko clan players and officials jubiliate their success in the 2021 Bamasaaba Bikuuka football tournament at Mbale Municipal Stadium

For the third place, Sano edged Ginyanya 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended barren with no goal to show per side.

The netball competition could not be completed between Kobero and the reigning champions Hugu after unresolved grievances.

Different grounds within the Bamasaaba communities will be used for this championship with the top two clubs per group making the grade to the round of 16.

Over the years, this tournament has lured different partners and sponsors as Uganda Breweries Limited (2017 and 2021), Dubai Explorer (2019) and UMEME (2021).

The confirmations for the 2022 edition will be made and communicated accordingly.