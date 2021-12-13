Bamasaaba Bikuuka Sports Championship 2021:

Football:

Final : Halasi 1-2 Wakoko

: Halasi Wakoko Third place: Sano 0 (5) – 0 (4) Ginyanya

Netball:

Final: Kobero Vs Hugu (Postponed)

Individual Accolades:

Most Valuable Player (MVP ): Willy Wodonya (Ginyanya)

): Willy Wodonya (Ginyanya) Top Scorer : Edmond Wamboka (Wakoko) – 5 Goals

: Edmond Wamboka (Wakoko) – 5 Goals Best Goalkeeper : Enock Musika (Halasi)

: Enock Musika (Halasi) Best Coach: Musa Nandala (Halasi)

*Theme: “Bridging Unity & Development across communities“

The prime objective of unifying the Bamasaaba community through sports was once again fulfilled to the brim as the biannual Bikuuka football championship were successfully concluded with Wakoko clan triumphant at the monumental Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Perhaps, the netball contest between the reigning champions Hugu and Kobero was postponed until further notice following unpalatable disagreements.

In football, Wakoko became the third victors of the championship following earlier triumphs of Halasi and Mukonde who had won in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Edmond Wamboka, the tournament top scorer (with 5 goals) lit up the evening with Wakoko’s opener 9 minutes to mandatory half way break in a contest handled by towering FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda.

Top scorer Edmond Wamboka recieves his accolade

The game tiding and script changed when former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) forward Abdurahman Razab Ajab, now at Eastern region side Admin (in Tororo) replied for Halasi on the stroke of half time to level the matters at 1-all.

Mubarak Wamboya restored Wakoko’s lead on 68 minutes which they held onto until the end of the game to lift their first ever crown that came forth with a trophy, gold medals and cash reward of Shs. 4,000,000.

For the third place, Sano edged Ginyanya 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended barren with no goal to show per side.

Halasi players recieve their silver medals

Willy Wodonya was the Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Individual Accolades:

The tournament most valuable player (MVP) was Willy Wodonya (Ginyanya clan).

With five goals to his personally tally, Wakoko’s Edmond Wamboka took the top scorers’ boot.

Halasi’s Enock Musika was the most outstanding goalkeeper while the best coach gong went to another Halasi clan entity, Musa Nandala.

Enock Musika was the best goalkeeper of the tournament

Enock Musika in action with a superb penalty save during the quarter final contest

Netball:

The netball competition will be concluded on a date yet to be confirmed since the planned finale between Kobero and the reigning champions Hugu was not held.

This followed unresolved grievances between Halasi and Hugu whose semi-final was contested.

Netball action during the 2021 Bamasaaba Bikuuka sports tournament. Netball is yet to be completed

Originally, Halasi had out-smarted Hugu 53-49 but the latter petitioned the former for using Seera Zam (player for National Insurance Corporation in the Uganda Netball Super League), contrary to the tournament rules that bar such players.

The tournament local organizing committee will make a formal decision on the way forward.

Sano clan players applaud their fans

A Bamasaaba fan outside Mbale Municipal Stadium

By and large, the 2021 edition of the Bamasaaba Bikuuka Sports tournament progressed in a tranquil way and the key benchmarks of unifying the 26 clans within Bamasaaba people through sports, talent identification, entertainment, among others were boldly achieved.

Key partners as the individual clans, players, shrewd administrators and UMEME enabled the smooth transition of the championship.

Sports journalist Ronnie Wabomba was recognized for promoting the Bamasaaba Bikuuka sports tournament

Halasi clan XI

Team Line Ups:

Halasi XI: Enock Musika (GK), Fred Wananayi, Sam Simiyu, Emma Mugembe, Derrick Wadeya, Abdunassur “Junior” Wesunga, Dan Kibale, Ronald Magwali, Michael Siu (Captain), Abdulrahman Razak Ajab, Sajjo Wandawa

Wakoko Clan XI

Wakoko XI: Clement Wandiembe (GK), Philimon Mutombajji, Francis Wesonga, Saul Bukoma, Collins Malele, Mubarak Wamboya, Jamil Wekoye, Paul Wakoko, Salim “Commando” Kutosi, Edmond Wamboka

The match officials inspect the Mbale Municpal Stadium moments prior to kick off of the 2021 grand finale

The match officials who officiated the finale with the team captains before kick off at Mbale Municipal Stadium

Match officials:

Center Referee: Ronald Madanda

Ronald Madanda Assistant Referee 1 : Godwin Nantatya

: Godwin Nantatya Assistant Referee 2: Juma Osire

Juma Osire Fourth official : Mukubhuya Mululi

: Mukubhuya Mululi Match Commissioner: Robert Makwali

Officials sing the Bamasaba and Uganda national anthems on the grand finale

*Additional information by Ronnie Wabomba (Sports journalist at Open Gate – OPG 103.2 FM)