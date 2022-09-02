Overview: Rehema Nakabuye (Mamma Young) was a jack of trades in the football industry, a domain from the past predominately occupied by the men. She was a scout, coach, referee, referee assessor, journalist, match commissioner and sports administrator.

Almost a decade and some years ago, I captained the Mighty Entebbe Secondary School against St Mary’s College Kisubi at the SMACK playground during an explosive quarter final clash in the Entebbe Zone Copa Coca Cola football championship.

Seemingly shocked, l learnt moments prior to the limbering session of the two teams that the referee in charge of game was a lady.

Confident, diminutive, authoritative and stunning, this lady that many tagged as “Mamma Young” calls up the two different team captains for inspection of the respective sides.

Yours truly and SMACK’s talented all-rounder Steven Ddungu meet the lady who introduces herself with eloquence of the Queen in English as Rehema Nakabuye, ‘your referee of the day’.

“Let us play football. I expect less talking. Football has its own language” she cautioned before the inspection.

Throughout the game, she calls for decisions that leave fans both amazed albeit perplexed.

Nonetheless, the game is handled maturely and Entebbe SS progresses to the semi-finals after a hard fought 3-2 victory.

From that time onwards until when she met her death (due to high blood pressure) on Thursday, 1st September 2022, my bond with Mamma Young had grown through leaps and bounds.

Rehema “Mamma Young” Nakabuye in pensive mood (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nakabuye was a jack of trades in the football industry, a domain previously predominately occupied by the men.

She was a decent referee who later served an assistant referee and assessor.

Nakabuye graduated into a football administrator who was key at Kajjansi United, KB Lions, Entebbe Young (working with coach Richard Pinto Tamale Kiwanuka) and the Wakiso District Football Association (with Abbey Mbaziira, Harunah Kyobe, Sudir Nsubuga among others).

In fact, by the time of her demise, she was serving as the secretary for Wakiso District Football Administration and officiated at many games as a match commissioner or sometimes a referee assessor.

Rehema Nakabuye the vivid football fan who cherished Vipers Sports Club to the brim

I recall vividly in 2009, Nakabuye was one of the pioneer female sports administrators who graduated with the FAMACO (Football Administration and Management) certification following a successful course executed by CAF Instructors Moses Magogo (now FUFA president), Justus Mugisha (FUFA 1st Vice president, USSSA and FEASSA president) and Samuel Mpiima (FUFA Executive Committee member).

In this course, Francis Kibuuka emerged as the best student.

Nakabuye was a football politician and could not mince words as she spoke her heart out, without fear or favour.

As a vivid fan of the beautiful game, she participated during the inaugural CBS FM radio fans’ quiz popularly known as “Bingwa ma Bingwa” in 2005, as she easily emerged the best out of over the 100 participants.

Later in her diverse career, she ventured in plundtry as she served on radio (Bukedde FAMA) and had a column in the Luganda dialect sister newspaper, Bukedde with deep analytical thesis and mature discussions.

Nakabuye was a special scout with a keen eye to identify that special player with extra-ordinary abilities on the field of play.

This is how Dr Lawrence Mulindwa (Director of Vipers Sports Club and Honorary FUFA President) extremely benefited from her services.

She was also a tipster of sorts, often providing tips and hints on which games to be predicted upon.

In this Dot com epoch, Nakabuye would articulate matters at hand via the different social media platforms as Facebook and watsapp.

Hours to her shocking death, she also deliberated matters on how local leaders ought to liaise with the sports administrators upon the usage of the Kiwafu playground in Entebbe Municipality, Division B.

Given her vast knowledge and understanding of the game, Mamma Young could as well offer tips to coaches and at the different clubs she aligned to.

I remember very well during my playing days at Busiro Ssaza and Entebbe Young Football Academy, she could pave her way to the dressing rooms and confidently provided workable tips on how to jealously shun the opposition shooting space, positioning and how to configure passes that led to glorious dividends – the goals.

She boldly aspired, encouraged and nurtured many referees in the country.

Rehema “Mamma Young” Nakabuye leads the players out of the dug-out at St Mary’s Stadium as match commissioner (Credit: David Isabirye)

On varying fronts, she smiled and meant business in equal measure.

Mamma Young was also critical although many people misinterpreted her diverse ideologies and arguments.

Perhaps, she was that adorable football party many would love to associate with, to consult and reason footballing matters.

Many a times, she was an accurate reference point on local content and international football as well.

Nakabuye has been a lovely mother, coach, administrator and extra-ordinary person with special reasoning abilities.

My very last interaction with her was during the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Elite Secondary Schools football tournament hosted at St Mary’s SS, Kitende.

She noticed my presence and reflected upon the old days as I grew up, mentioning the matches she officiated when I played for Entebbe S.S, Entebbe Young, Entebbe Red Cross, Entebbe United, Busiro Ssaza among others.

That time, she was the referee assessor and executed the duties at free will, reminding the young boys and referees to assemble quickly for the mandatory team line up photos prior to kick-off.

Rehema Nakabuye (fourth from right) poses with the referees prior to a contest between St Mary’s and Jinja SS in the 2022 USSSA Elite Football Championship in Kitende (Credit: David Isabirye)

As I wind down this eulogy, tears are uncontrollably rolling down my cheeks.

First, for the permanent void left in the football family. Recollecting on the manner how she died (collapsed due to high blood pressure) and the untimely departure without any warning for the beloved relatives, close family members, friends and sweet football fraternity to say bye.

I learnt of Mamma Young’s death via Super FM as I was listening to coach Titi Camara Tumusiime in his preamble to the English premiership duel between Leicester City versus Manchester United game at Kings Power stadium.

When I turned to my cell-phone, I got a couple of calls from my Wakiso friends; Ronald Mutegesi, Livingstone Sajja and communicating the sad news.

Mamma Young will be dearly missed. Her endless jokes, deep understanding of the beautiful game, scouting eye and critical analysis.

Surely, she leaves behind a lasting legacy that her four children ought to emulate.

Nakabuye, now the late will be laid to rest in Mityana on Saturday, September 3, 2022, ironically on the same day she would be watching Uganda Cranes take on Tanzania Taifa Stars at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in a CHAN 2023 return leg qualifier.

Whereas I am miles away at the inaugural Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese, my heart-felt condolences are conveyed to the bereaved family, relatives, friends and the entire sporting family in Wakiso and the entire country.

He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. Revelation 21:4

For God gives and takes. Till we meet again in Heaven.

Rest in Peace Eternal.