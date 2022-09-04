Overview: Buganda Kingdom first deputy Katikiro Owek. Prof. Twaha K. Kaawaase (Ph.D), an accounting and auditing practitioner since 1987 offered saving and investment tips to sportsmen as they plan for the future, condemning drug abuse and alcohol abuse.

The Buganda Kingdom first deputy prime minister (Katikiro) Owek. Prof. Twaha K. Kaawaase (Ph.D) has challenged the boxers and other sportsmen to maintain their performances at a high level for a long time.

Owek. Kaawaase made the remarks as he hosted a team of professional boxers who were accompanied by officials from Great Strikers International, Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) and International University of East Africa (IUEA) at Bulange, Mengo.

The professional boxers who made this courtesy visit include Shafik Kiwanuka (WBF Africa and UBC Intercontinental heavy weight champion), Latibu Muwonge Byakatonda (WBF Africa super light weight champion) and Ivan Magumba.

The Deputy Katikiro, flanked by the Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu and other Kingdom officials urged these sportsmen to remain streamlined towards hard work if they are to continue with achievements.

I know with your continuous dedication in training, you will continue to achieve greatness. The continuity to perform at a high level comes with sacrifice and hardwork. Go for it at all times. Owek. Prof. Twaha K. Kaawaase (Ph.D), First Deputy Prime minister – Buganda Kingdom

1st Deputy Katikiro Owek. Prof. Twaha K. Kaawaase (Ph.D) greets professional boxer Shafik Kiwanuka

He boldly underlined the essence of sports to the various personalities, communities and generally Buganda Kingdom;

“Sports is of value because it has many achievements. It has helped to promote culture, unity of all tribes. It is also a source of revenue and income generation. Plan for continuity to perform at a high level, say no to drugs and alcoholism at all times, and you will succeed” he urged.

An Accounting and Auditing practitioner since 1987, Owek. Kaawaase challenged the sportsmen on the need to plan for the unknown future coming up after active service.

“Please plan for the future, spend and invest wisely” he advised as he wished all the fighters fruitful deliberations in their respective upcoming fights.

Professional boxer Shafik Kiwanuka greets Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu

Owek. Ssekabembe, Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation encouraged the boxers to fight for the traditions at all times as they uphold the legacies.

“You ought to front your traditions at all times. There is a legacy you are creating” Owek. Ssekabembe remarked.

Heavy weight professional boxer Shafik Kiwanuka lauded the cultural leaders for the opportunity to interact with them, appreciating the advice given to the boxers.

“It is always a great opportunity to visit Bulange. I am very happy to be here. I appreciate all the advice given to use as sportsmen” Kiwanuka who is christened as the “Killing machine” noted.

The boxers showed off the belts from their respective fights executed overtime.