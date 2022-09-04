Game: ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Game 2: Uganda U-19 W v Sierra Leone U-19 W

Match Summary:

Uganda 107/4

Sierra Leone 84/5

Uganda won by 23 runs

Uganda U-19 girls have qualified for the semifinals of the T20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers after picking up a 23-run win against Sierra Leone.

This win follows their 4-wicket opening win against Namibia which means that in a group of 4 teams, Uganda has qualified for the semifinals.

However, they will need to make sure they pick up a win in their final group game against host Botswana to make sure they consolidate the top spot.

Sierra Leone won the toss and elected to bowl. Uganda was very slow out of the blocks especially after losing opener Proscovia Alako very early, and at 30/2 in 10 overs they seemed to be in trouble.

Sandra Achawo (48) and Patricia Timong (29) took things a notch higher in the last 10 overs to help Uganda finish on 107/4 in their 20 overs.

In the defence of their total Uganda denied Sierra Leone scoring opportunities and made them work hard for their runs as they tried to chase down the total.

Patricia Timong was impressive with ball in hand with figures of 2/16 a mean spell from Rachel Achan 1/11 took the wind out of the Sierra Leone sail.

Even with a couple of scares especially with the bat, Uganda was able to get over the line and qualify for the semifinals.

The top two sides in each group qualify for the semifinal with the overall winner going to the World Cup.

Uganda returns to action on Tuesday morning against host Botswana.