Kampala Queens have added utility player Grace Aluka to their list of growing new arrivals.

Aluka who for the past two seasons featured for Olila High School joins Kampala Queens on a two-year deal.

The club confirmed her arrival on Monday via their official social media outlets.

“Kampala Queens is delighted to announce the signing of utility player Grace Aluka. Welcome to the place Grace,” reads a statement.

Kampala queens is delighted to announce the signing of utility player Grace Aluka. Welcome to the place Grace.💪 pic.twitter.com/qSok8oVwz3 — KAMPALA QUEENS WFC (@FcKampala) September 5, 2022

Despite starting out as a left back while at Kawempe Muslim, Aluka has shown over the years that she has the ability to play in different positions.

Grace Aluka | Credit: John Batanudde

Besides playing across the entire back line, Aluka showed last season that she can be a lethal striker when she scored 10 goals for Olila in the FUFA Women Super League.

She is the fifth signing for the Queens of Soccer, joining Daisy Nakaziro, Sumaya Komuntale, Teddy Najjuma, and Asia Nakibuuka as the other new arrivals.

Kampala Queens will begin the new season on 18th September at home to newcomers Asubo Gafford Ladies FC.