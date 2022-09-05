Overview: Uganda Hockey Association and Uganda Baati Limited have closely related since 2018.

“Score A Tree” is the theme that was officially unveiled in the new deal signed by the Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) and Uganda Baati.

This deal, worth Shs 15,000,000 is a win-win situation for the varying parties at play – the nature, Hockey fraternity and the company involved, Uganda Baati.

The entire arrangement was made public during a media briefing at the home of Uganda Baati in Industrial Area (Mulwana road) Kampala on Monday, September 5, 2022.

For things first, nature is the long term beneficiary since for every goal scored on the field of play at the Lugogo Hockey stadium will automatically translate to a tree that will be planted.

L-R: Ian Rumanyika, Phillip Wafula, Joshua Opolot and Macklean Kukundakwe hold the 15M dummy cheque

The Hockey family, for starters, the association have had their bank account enriched with Shs 15,000,000 that is meant for logistical and administrative matters as the main league runs.

Uganda Baati Limited, a member of Africa’s largest steel roofing entity, Safal Group of companies has retained the naming rights of the Hockey national league which is unequaled media visibility.

By and large, this new partnership is inclined alongside the community development and corporate sustainability.

Uganda Baati staff with Uganda Hockey Association officials holding the dummy cheque

Phillip Wafula Uganda Hockey Association president

The official dummy cheque hand-over ceremony, accompanied by rich elaborative speeches was witnessed first-hand by the main actors in the Hockey game –players, administrators led by Phillip Wafula, the Uganda Hockey Association president, his vice Joshua Opolot, alongside the other executive committee members.

This partnership dates back from 2018, a historic partnership whose products made history representing the country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana earlier this year, we are truly grateful. Phillip Wafula, President Uganda Hockey Association (UHA)

The hosts had celebrated Public Relations guru, Ian Rumanyika, the Head of External and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Baati Limited, Macklean Kukundakwe (Head of Marketing) in the frey.

Ian Rumanyika, the Head of External and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Baati Limited

Environment being one of the core corporate social investment pillar, Uganda Baati and the Uganda Hockey Association brought on table “Score a Tree” with a tree to be planted for every goal netted during the season.

It does not matter fashion (style) how that particular goal has been engineered, but, rather the reward for the team effort and courage to put the ball in the net.

Rumanyika beamed with his trade-mark ear-to-ear smile as he elucidated about this development.

“Score a Tree” campaign is inspired by green manufacturing practiced by Uganda Baati. This is characterized by use fewer natural resources, reduction of pollution and waste, recycle and reuse materials and moderate emissions in their processes. We are focused on reducing carbon emissions and we believe this campaign will help a lot. Ian Rumanyika, the Head of External and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Baati Limited

Macklean Kukundakwe, Head of Marketing at Uganda Baati Limited

The score a tree campaign if well executed will help in restoration of the lost forest cover in the area. We are glad to partner with Uganda Hockey Association (UHA). Macklean Kukundakwe, Head of Marketing – Uganda Baati Limited

Uganda Baati Limited has partnered with National Forestry Authority (NFA) as the latter have identified 5 hectares within Mabira Forest for the afforestation program.

The tree planting drive will happen at the end of the season with a target of 1,000,000 trees aimed.

Dorren Mbabazi, Wananchi Hockey female player

Richard Ssemwogerere, Kampala Hockey Club player

As the we enjoy the mouthwatering Hockey action, we anticipate mean defence-lines which will eventually be broken down to score the goals and plant more trees to conserve nature.

