Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is not ready to rush into any other coaching job after he left Al Ahly.

The most decorated African coach left the Red Devils following defeat to in the Caf Champions League final last season to Wydad Casablanca and has been linked with a number of jobs.

“I am just waiting for the right project because the mentality is not to jump at any offers at this stage of my career,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“I had a great time in Egypt, made some good friends and remain proud of what we managed to achieve,” he added.

“I will not close any door and if the right project [from clubs or national teams] comes, then we’ll see where that takes us.”

Mosimane is linked with Simba SC, Bafana Bafana which he coached between 2010 and 2012 as well as a return to Al Ahly after they sacked a coach that replaced him.

He has won over 21 trophies in his decorated career at SuperSport United, Sundowns and Al Ahly.