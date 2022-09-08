Overview: 12 sports disciplines will be competed at the 2022 FEASSSA Games ranging from soccer (boys and girls), volleyball (boys and girls), handball (boys and girls), hockey (boys and girls), netball, rugby, basketball (boys and girls), badminton (boys and girls), table tennis (boys and girls), lawn tennis (boys and girls), swimming (boys and girls), athletics (boys and girls).

FEASSSA Games 2022:

14 th – 24 th September

– 24 September Arusha city, Tanzania

The 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games will return after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s games will be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania with the different countries represented.

Hosts Tanzania will be joined by Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

There are 12 sports disciplines that will be competed in ranging from soccer (boys and girls), volleyball (boys and girls), handball (boys and girls), hockey (boys and girls), netball, rugby, basketball (boys and girls), badminton (boys and girls), table tennis (boys and girls), lawn tennis (boys and girls), swimming (boys and girls), athletics (boys and girls).

Schools’ representatives during the 2022 FEASSSA Games

Team Uganda is ready to ably represent in those different sports and from the first preparatory meeting held on Tuesday, 6th September 2022 at GNS plaza in Kampala, the different sports teachers expressed readiness to take part in the games.

The meeting was chaired by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) president Justus Mugisha, flanked by the CEO Chris Mugisha and other executive committee members.

“Team Uganda is ready for the best results at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Tanzania (Arusha). From the USSSA Ball Games I &II, Uganda has assembled good teams ready to compete” Justus Mugisha noted.

Justus Mugisha, FEASSSA and USSSA President. He is also the first FUFA Vice President

At the previous games in 2019, Uganda won gold in soccer (both boys and girls), Volleyball (girls), Hockey (girls), netball (girls), Basketball (boys and girls), Badminton (boys and girls), Table Tennis (girls) and Lawn Tennis (girls).

Dancesport and woodball will not be held this year.

The games kick off on 14th September and will last for ten days until 24th September.

Representatives at the 2022 FEASSSA Games preparatory meeting

Top performers from the FEASSSA 2019 Games: