Overview: Medical officials from The Gambia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sirrea Leone, Tanzania, Egypt, Sudan and the host country, Uganda were engaged in the 3 day training of trainers for Anti-Doping at Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

The three day 2022 Africa Zone V Anti-Doping Training of Trainers workshop successfully climaxed at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel in Uganda on Friday, 9th September.

This largely interactive and practical workshop is a RADO project educator programme that was officiated by four officials from United Kingdom under the UK Ant-Doping project sport.

The facilitators were Anthony Sheppard, Amanda Brook, Emillie Moffatt and Wendy Henderson.

Facilitators for the 2022 Africa Zone V Anti-Doping Training of Trainers workshop in Uganda

Participants came from The Gambia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sirrea Leone, Tanzania, Egypt, Sudan and the host country, Uganda.

The training of anti-doping educators of training of trainers (TOT) programe is primed towards ensuring a clean state of sport in the region, and the African continent at large.

RADO workshop in Kampala at Sheraton Hotel with facilitator Anthony Sheppard taking the lead

Uganda Olympic Committee medical commission chairperson Aya Nakitanda (left) with NCS Chairperson Ambrose Tashobya with another participant

National Council of Sports (NCS) chairperson Ambrose Tashobya officially witnessed the opening of this workshop on Wednesday, 7th September 2022.

Commissioner in charge of Physical Education and Sports Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya graced the closure alongside NCS’s assistant general secretary David Ssemakula Katende on Friday, 9th September 2022.

Tashobya the facilitators, the different countries’ representatives and urged the different sports federations for the countries to fully embrace the programe.

“Anti-Doping is important in the sport given the preparation abilities. Sport needs vigilance and fair-play to thrive. We need to empower the federations to embrace anti-doping” Tashobya stated.

Rev Canon Duncas Mugumya appreciates one of the participants as UOC general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru looks on

Rev Mugumya urged the participants to put into practice what they had learnt.

“Share the knowledge that you have attained from such a workshop for the development of sports in your country” Rev Mugumya urged.

Uganda Olympic Committee’s general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru commended the countries that have signed the anti-doping code agreement, one of the key steps to embracing anti-doping.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) General Secretary Beatrice Ayikoru appreciates a participant after the workshop at Sheraton Kampala Hotel

Ayikoru stated that three trainers of Uganda who acquired the knowledge will further be utilized alongside the medical commission at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) to train the other medical practioners at the various sports federations and associations in Uganda.

Workshop modules:

Day one had sessions as the role of the educator, effective trainer and mentor skills, word effective learning outcomes, values based education (society and culture), clean sport curriculum and technical reference document, UKAD model good practice examples of clean sport topics and delivery as well as practice facilitation skills and presentations.

Participants during a practical session

On day two, the participants engaged in educator trainer additional preparation time for delivery, clean sport education example (impact and progress), stakeholder engagement and support structures by Kennedy Mwai, education trainer delivery followed by reflection.

The final day witnessed the anti-doping education strategies with WADA guidance, UKAD and NGB shared experiences, mapping out sporting systems, conducting a needs assessment, education strategy document template, education strategy delivery (identifying target groups and topics), monitoring and evaluation, anti-doping education holistic overview.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member William Blick talks to the educators at Sheraton Kampala Hotel

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member William Blick also engaged the participants on the last day also attended by Sadiq Nasiwu, an executive committee member of the Uganda Olympic Committee.

Uganda was represented by four participants; Dr Nana Nakiddu, Dr Aya Nakitanda, Dr Christopher Mbowa and Dr Christopher Oluka.

Dr Aya Nakitanda (right) receives her certificate

The different participants were all rewarded with certificates of merit and other gifts.

The training was fully supported by Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), Olympic Solidarity, Africa Zone V (Regional Anti-Doping Organization) and World Anti-Doping Association (WADA).