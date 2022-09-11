Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 – Bowl Final

Result: Uganda 19-12 Germany

Before today morning’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Bowl Final, Uganda and Germany had met six times since 2017 and the latter had won each of them.

Year Event Result (UGA vs GER) 2017 Hong Kong Sevens (World Rugby Series Qualifier) 00-24 2017 Oktober Fest, Germany 07-31 2018 Hong Kong Sevens (World Rugby Series Qualifier) 00-26 2020 World Rugby Challenger Series 2020 12-19 2022 World Rugby Challenger Series 2022 – Pool C 14-17 2022 World Rugby Challenger Series 2022 – Quarterfinal 14-17 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 19-12

Uganda has cut the margin each and every time and could have won the most recent meeting during the Challenger Series knockout only for the Germans to come from behind in the last play.

There was talk of revenge within the Ugandan fraternity back at home when it was confirmed that the Rugby Cranes would be facing Germany in the Bowl Final on the final day of the World Cup. To the players, it was a mental block they needed to clear and they gave it their best shot.

Uganda’s captain Ian Munyani and Michael Wokorach celebrate against Germany Credit: Don Mugabi

And get over that block they did. Three tries by Philip Wokorach, Ian Munyani and captain Michael Wokorach secured a 19-12 victory whose script nearly took a horrific turn from the last meeting.

“We knew we had a debt with Germany having lost in Chile with very uncomfortable conditions and circumstances but today we put that aside and just decided to execute, play according to the structures and get that much-needed win. It’s a jinx we have broken against Germany,” Michael Wokorach said after the tense final.

Wokorach added that the team will cherish this remarkable victory that shows their character and mental fortitude.

“We take this win. It’s a remarkable one for us. We cherish it so much because I think this team has a lot to offer to the world, and I think today we’ve shown that we are a force to reckon with,” he said.

See more FT: Germany 12-19 Uganda



We win the bowl final of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022.



TRIES:

Philip Wokorach

Ian Munyani

Michael Wokorach



Conversions:

Philip Wokorach #RWC7s #SupportUgandaSevens @samurai_sports @TotalEnergiesUG @NileSpecial pic.twitter.com/uF1BwiiWcL — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) September 11, 2022

Winning the Bowl in Cape Town means that Uganda will finish seventeenth out of the twenty-four participating nations, an improvement by two places from the previous World Cup.