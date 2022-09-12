Sunday Results

UCU Lady Canons 62-43 KIU Rangers (Lady Canons lead series 1-0)

KCCA Leopards 52-65 JKL Lady Dolphins (Lady Dolphins lead series 2-0)

UCU Canons 64-72 City Oilers (Oilers lead series 1-0)

KIU Titans 75-64 Nam Blazers (Series tied 1-1)

JKL Lady Dolphins have one foot in the National Basketball League playoff finals after beating KCCA Leopards in Game 2 of the semifinals.

The Lady Dolphins who are back-to-back champions led by 7 points at the halftime time break in what looked like a contest.

However, the Leopards were held to just 9 points in the third quarter and the Lady Dolphins established a double-digit lead that they never relinquished.

Brenda Ekone led the way for JKL with 20 points and 8 rebounds while Hope Akello had 11 points & 12 rebounds double-double. Taudenciah Oluoch scored 8 points to go with game-high 14 boards.

KCCA skipper Angella Namirimu led from the front with 16 points in a losing effort. Ruth Letaru (8 points & 13 rebounds) and Becky Longom (8 points & 11 rebounds) were the other top performers for the Leopards.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Friday and victory for the defending champions will see them return to the finals for a third consecutive season.