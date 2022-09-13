Let me paint for you the picture – at the time of his rise, Edgar Watson, Hakim Magumba, Livingstone Mbabazi, Assani Bajope, Bagoole Johnson and Morley Byekwaso were the stand out central midfielders in the country. The year was 2003. Tony Mawejje was the junior, a new kid on the block who caught the eye at Masaka FC.

Tonny Mawejje against Zambia in 2012 at Namboole Stadium Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Maverick and flamboyant, Mawejje developed his style in the image of Mbabazi and Watson – elegant. Just like these two before him, he exuded class; command and an authority in the middle of the pack that made him look complete as a footballer. Unlike the two however, Mawejje was two footed and walked with swag that put legendary Sam Ssimbwa’s to the shade.

Tonny Mawejje with his award during the 2015 FUFA Awards. He won the best player (outside leagues)

He burst on the scene when Noah Babadi Kasule, Dan Mubiru and Bagoole were the seniors in the holding midfield role; with Babadi (club mate at KCC) particularly outstanding at the time. From the day he got his chance to start ahead of them in the national team however, he never looked back. This was the making of the player, who, again – consistent with his flamboyant style – has pulled off a series of high profile friendly matches to bid farewell to fans.

Tonny Mawejje Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

My affection for Mawejje begun when he signed for KCC FC (2004) – home of Ssimbwa, Ibrahim Sekajja, Magic Kyambadde, Godfrey Kateregga (RIP), Jackson Mayanja – who epitomized arrogance and flamboyance. I’ve never seen a player with so much confidence and faith in his own ability, even when competing for places with more experienced seniors. Most footballers love football – Mawejje didn’t just love football, he had a passion for it. And what really endeared me to him, was his love for himself; just like Mayanja. Watching him off the pitch going about his day to day was entertainment itself – he walked swaggerifically as if he owned the streets or the place; waving here and there, smiling, pacing slightly when he knew eyes were on him, just for effect.

Mawejje leaves a Bright Stars player crawling on the floor

His fancy wasn’t just with the ball. His hair and dress code too, had style. His manner as well. He had to be Tony Mawejje not just about any footballer you met. The kid understood celebrity lifestyle. He played like a star, lived like a star. And as we all know now, he has made sure that he bows out like a star.

Tony Mawejje and Yunus Sentamu Credit: KF Tirana Media

I have already received my VIP invitation for the game at Lugogo tomorrow – I can’t wait. I have been a fan of Mawejje because of his passion for the game, his self-belief, his longevity at the top (13 years) but mostly his style – arrogant players like him make my day. They give football the glamour and entertainment it’s meant to be. He is my type of player on and off the pitch. I owe him this praise because he gave me many hearty moments.

Uganda Cranes’ Tonny Mawejje attempts to go past a Congo Brazzaville player Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Thank you Tony for sharing a home, my home (Lugogo) with perhaps the most entertaining and classy footballers this country has ever seen. Bow out in the memory that you wore the yellow jersey; the jersey that has built its tradition in class, style and fancy. Now go out and have fun in your last dance.

Tonny Mawejje in action aganst KCCA

I will be there to cheer you and keep the memories. Remember the swag. Give it to me one last time. Walk like you built that stadium, like you own the fans in there. This is what football should be about entertainment. Thank you Tony.

#tonymawejjeLastDance