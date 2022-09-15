Overview: Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games 2022 have lured over 3000 students from hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda; with the exception of Burundi.

The biggest secondary schools’ sports fiesta in East Africa will officially get underway with the 20th edition in Arusha city, Tanzania on Friday, 16th September 2022.

The event organized by the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) has lured over 3000 students from hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

Burundi will not be able to be represented by any team for different reasons.

Some of the Ugandan students who are already in Arusha city, Tanzania for the 2022 FEASSSA Games (Credit: USSSA Media)

The different schools commenced arrival in Arusha city as early as Monday, 12th September through to Thursday, September 15, 2022

Justus Mugisha, president of FEASSSA anticipants a competitive show-down of this sports event that for the second time have primary schools’ football teams taking part.

“We are ready for the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha, Tanzania. Most of the teams are already in Arusha. The arrival, accommodation and accreditation protocols have been executed well. The final technical meeting will be held on the eve of the games” Mugisha disclosed.

Justus Mugisha, president of FEASSSA and USSSSA (Credit: USSSA Media)

Hon. John Chrysestom Muyingo, State Minister for Higher Education

Team Uganda was officially flagged off by the State Minister for Higher Education Hon. John Chrysestom Muyingo who was flanked by the state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang, National Council of Sports General Secretary Patrick Bernard Ogwel, Commissioner for physical planning and sports Reverend Canon Duncans Mugumya, USSSA executive members, among others.

Hon. Peter Ogwang, State Minister of Sports

Dr Patrick Bernard Ogwel, General Secretary of National Council of Sports (NCS)

Reverend Canon Duncans Mugumya, Commissioner for physical planning and sports (Credit: USSSA Media)

Arusha Secondary School is the venue for the secretariat. Patandi Teachers College premises in Tengeru area, Arusha (12km from City centre) hosts all the male students and officials while the female cluster is accommodated at Edmund Rice Secondary School.

The schools will compete in different sports disciplines to include soccer, basketball, volleyball, handball, hockey, netball, rugby, badminton, Table tennis, Tennis, Athletics and swimming.

Female sports personalities from Uganda moments after being flagged off at Lugogo Hockey Grounds (Credit: USSSA Media)

Variety of venues:

The Shiekh Abeid Stadium will be the main stadium, majorly used for athletics and other field events, Braeburn ground (football), ISM (Basketball and swimming), TGT (Volleyball, Rugby and Handball), Twiga Club (Hockey), St Constantine (Netball), Angelico Lipani (Badminton), Ilboru Secondary School (Table Tennis), Gymkhana Grounds (Tennis).

Mugisha notified that the official opening ceremony will be held on 20th September 2022 by the Prime minister of the Republic of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa at the Sheikh Abeid stadium.

Relatively cool weather conditions are being experienced in Arusha city.