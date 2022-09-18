Overview: Tries of all fashion were scored, explicit passes perfected, timely interceptions done and vigorous tackles executed as the rugby action (7’s and 15’s) got underway during the 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games in Arusha city at the TGT sports complex.

FESSSA Games 2022 (Rugby 7s):

Ntaare School (Uganda) 12-29 Hana International School (Uganda)

Hana International School (Uganda) Hana International School (Uganda) 26-07 Butula (Kenya)

Butula (Kenya) Elerai (Tanzania) 10-26 Jinja SS (Uganda)

Jinja SS (Uganda) Ntaare School (Uganda) 00-17 Koyonzo (Kenya)

Koyonzo (Kenya) Elerai (Tanzania) 12-15 Koyonzo (Kenya)

Rugby 15s Results:

Makerere College (Uganda ) 05 – 00 Elerai (Tanzania)

Elerai (Tanzania) Namilyango College (Uganda) 24-03 Kings College Buddo (Uganda)

Tries of all fashion were scored, explicit passes perfected, timely interceptions done and vigorous tackles executed as the rugby action (7s and 15s) got underway during the 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games in Arusha city at the TGT sports complex.

In the five 7s games played, Uganda’s schools Hana International school and Jinja SS commenced with victories but, Ntaare School faded.

Hana International School registered two wins over Ntaare School and Kenya’s Butula 29-12 and 26-07 respectively.

Jinja Secondary School humbled Tanzania’s Elerai 26-10. Kenyan school Koyonzo had two wins 17-00 over Ntaare and 15-12 past Elerai.

Jinja SS Rugby 7s players prior to their encounter against Elerai in FEASSSA 2022 Games (Credit: USSSA Media) Jinja SS Rugby 7s team pray prior to their match (Credit: USSSA Media)

Meanwhile, in the Rugby 15s, Uganda’s ambassadors Namilyango College and Makerere College posted victories.

Makerere College overcame Tanzanian opposition Elerai 5-0 in a closely contested physical duel on Saturday.

Alvin Ika scord MACOS’s only try of the game (not converted).

Namilyango College convincingly beat rivals Buddo SS 24-03.

Darrel Mwaka (two tries), Andrew Musinguzi, and Vernon Kasule inspired Namilyango college.

There were only two successful conversions from Bonaventure Asingya and Musinguzi.

Skipper Kieron Erem scored Buddo’s only penalty try.

Rugby 7s action between Elerai and Jinja SS (Credit: USSSA Media)

Rugby resumes on Monday with more games in both the 7s and 15s.

Sunday, September 18, 2022 will be the official opening for the 20th edition of the FEASSSA Games by the Tanzania Republic prime minister at the Shiekh Obedih stadium in Arusha.

Besides rugby, the over 3000 students from hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya are competing in football, netball, handball, netball, basketball, swimming, athletics, hockey, badminton, table tennis, and volleyball.

There is also primary schools football for both boys and girls as well as ball games among the deaf.

Celebrations after a rugby win and superb performance (Credit: USSSA Media)

RUGBY 7s & 15s BOYS (Round Robin)