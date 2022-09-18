Overview: Namilyango College won the duel 24-03 over rivals Buddo. Darrel Mwaka had a brace of tries with the other two coming from Andrew Musinguzi and Vernon Kasule. Of these four tries, only two were successfully converted through Bonaventure Asingya and Musinguzi. Kings College Buddo consolation was a well struck penalty through their inspirational captain Kieron Erem.

Two of Uganda’s Rugby 15s ambassadors Namilyango College and Makerere College commenced their expedition at the 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games in Arusha with various victories at the TGT sports complex.

After almost two hours of screening for all the team players, the players took to the field of play with vigour.

Makerere College in green against Elerai during the 2022 USSSA Rugby 15s duel at the TGT sports arena (Credit: USSSA Media)

Makerere College was the first in the fray with a narrow 5-0 win over Tanzanian opposition Elerai in a closely contested physical duel on Saturday.

Alvin Ika touched down the try line for the only score on the day with the resultant conversion missed.

The Ugandan side held on gallantly for the victory before the second game in the 15s between two Uganda schools; Namilyango College and Kings College Buddo.

Namilyango College won the duel 24-03 over rivals Buddo. Darrel Mwaka had a brace of tries with the other two coming from Andrew Musinguzi and Vernon Kasule.

Of these four tries, only two were successfully converted through Bonaventure Asingya and Musinguzi.

Kings College Buddo consolation was a well-struck penalty through their inspirational captain Kieron Erem.

“It is a perfect start for us. I feel excited for the victory. We shall take a game at a time until the final one,” the outstanding Mwaka revealed.

Buddo captain Erem believes they will play catch-up since there are more games to play in the round-robin format.

“It is hard luck that we lost the game but we shall stand up against strongly,” Erem hit back.

Namilyango in green with Kings College Buddo SS players moments after the game (Credit: USSSA Media)

There were only two 15s games as the focus switched to the 7s.

For both versions, all the teams are playing round robin format with the top three taking home various medals (gold, silver, and bronze).

Rugby resumes on Monday with more games in both the 7s and 15s.

Sunday, September 18, 2022 will be the official opening for the 20th edition of the FEASSSA Games by the Tanzania Republic prime minister at the Shiekh Abedi stadium in Arusha city center.

Besides rugby, the over 3000 students from hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Kenya are competing in football, netball, handball, netball, basketball, swimming, athletics, hockey, badminton, table tennis and volleyball.

There is also primary schools’ football for both boys and girls.

RUGBY 7s & 15s BOYS (Round Robin)