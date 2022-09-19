Overview: The Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament was revived in 2004 with the objective of exposing raw talented players.

2022 Masaza Cup Football Tournament:

1st Leg Quarter final results – Sunday, 18th September:

Gomba 1-2 Busiro

Busiro Kyaggwe 0-1 Ssingo

Ssingo Bulemeezi 1-0 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 1-0 Mawokota

The first leg matches for the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup quarter finals were held on Sunday, 18th September at various venues within the Kingdom.

Defending champions Buddu, Bulemeezi, Busiro and Ssingo all recorded victories from the opening legs.

Whereas Bulemeezi and Buddu won at their respective home bases, Busiro and Ssingo managed to fight for victories away from home.

At the Kabulasoke PTC playground, home side Gomba was shocked by visiting Busiro, falling 1-2 at home.

Isaac Ofoyrwoth and Yuda Ddumba netted for Busiro who were managed by assistant coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza after the head tactician Simon Peter Mugerwa traveling with the Buddo secondary school team for the 2022 East Africa Secondary School games in Arusha, Tanzania.

Raymond Othieno gave Gomba the hope of a decent come back with the consolation and will have something to build on when these two sides meet for the return leg at Ssentema playground next Sunday.

Joseph Ssewali on target for visiting Ssingo as they edged Kyaggwe 1-0 at the Nakisunga Ssaza ground in Mukono.

Gomba missed the services of head coach Emuron Recoba and his assistant Moses “Muko” Kayemba.

The duo are the coaches at Kibuli Secondary School in the 2022 FEASSSA Games happening in Arusha city, Tanzania.

The return leg will happen at Mityana Ssaza grounds next Sunday, as well.

Bulemeezi, also missing head coach Ronald Ssali edged Buwekula 1-0 at the Kasana Kosovo playground in Luweero.

Ronald Kaye, a student at Royal Giant SS, Mityana tormented his former team.

Elsewhere, the defending champions Buddu have a goal advantage over Mawokota having won 1-0 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in Masaka city.

Bruno Bunyaga, last season’s top scorer was the hero with the lone strike coming in the 56th minute.

This tournament was revived in 2004 with the objective of exposing raw talented players.

This is the reason, players who have graduated to the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not permitted to take part.

The Masaza Cup football tournament is one of the sports competitions organized by Buganda Kingdom under the sports, leisure and recreations.

The other activities include Bika (football and netball), athletics (Kabaka Birthday run), cycling, canoeing, ludo among others.

2nd Leg (Sunday, 25th September):