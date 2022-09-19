Overview: Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) was started in 1996 with competitions between Uganda and Kenya. Since then, the body has drastically spread wings to Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan and now DR Congo.

The president of Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Justus Mugisha has accentuated the significance of mass-sport and the urgent essence why the different Governments should wholesomely embrace such worthwhile projects.

Mugisha made the remarks as he was addressing the participants and guests at the Shiekh Amir Abeid stadium in Arusha city, Tanzania during the official opening ceremony for the 20th FEASSSA Games.

From a humble beginning that involvement competition between Uganda and Kenya in 1996, FEASSSA has spread wings to Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and now the DR Congo. We believe in mass sport, where we compete in various disciplines in large numbers. Justus Mugisha, president – Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA)

“Sports through FEASSSA has helped in the integration of the people of East Africa. We make friendship, scout, tap and develop talent that are later on used by the different clubs and national teams. Therefore, Governments ought to fully support such projects” he added.

“I thank the Government of Tanzania for the enabling environment to have these games. Arusha is now like our home. I also thank the president, prime minister for this opportunity. Not forgetting the different countries, schools, coaches, officials and participants. Other countries that have not managed to be here like Burundi, South Sudan and DR Congo will participate next year” Mugisha, also the FUFA 1st vice president and president of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) remarked.

Hon. Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa, the prime minister of the United Republic of Tanzania was the chief guest at the official opening of these games that have 12 different disciplines.

Majaliwa ably represented the president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa (seated third from right) with FEASSSA members and political leaders at the 2022 FEASSSA Games opening ceremony in Arusha city, Tanzania

Hon. Majaliwa hinted on the relevance of sports as regards physical fitness, income generation, nation building and inter-personal relations through integration of countries.

He also lauded the Government of Tanzania, and other countries as well as FEASSSA for these secondary school games.

“Sports is of value because it helps to keep fit bodies, make friends, earn a living and foster unity, among others. Therefore, we need to promote it at all times. Thank you the different governments, sports committees and FEASSSA for this cause” he stated.

Uganda’s state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang led the country’s team from the team of the ministry of education and sports, commissioners, Uganda’s envoy in Tanzania and the general secretary of the national council of sports Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel.

Hon. Ogwang hinted on the element of promoting regional integration through sports, maintaining the legacy started way back by former Tanzanian president Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

“The dream of the late Julius Nyerere of having a United East Africa is alive through these games. Please maintain the legacy and make it count” Minister Ogwang pleaded.

Some of the Uganda students during the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony in Arusha city

Hon. Peter Ogwang (in white) alongside the Tanzania prime minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium

Massive involvement:

Overall, there are at least 3000 students taking part in these games.

Uganda has the biggest contingent of students at these games with over 3000 students (boys and girls).

Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are the other countries engaged in 12 sports disciplines.

The sports disciplines are; athletics, soccer, netball, volleyball, handball, Rugby (7s and 15s), hockey, tennis, table tennis, basketball, badminton, swimming and goalball for the deaf.

There is also a special category for primary schools in football and netball.

Monday, September 19, 2022 will be yet another competitive day for all the sports disciplines apart from swimming which commences on the following day.

Badminton swings off as well as Goalball for the first time at this year’s championship.

The games climax on Saturday, 24th September 2022.

Uganda is the defending champion.