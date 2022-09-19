Overview: With 1000 plus students, Uganda has the biggest contingent of students at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

The Shiekh Amri Abied Stadium in Arusha city was filled to capacity on Sunday, 18th September 2022 as the 20th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games was officially launched.

School children from primary and secondary schools as well as well-wishers filled up the terraces of the stadium as early as 8 AM.

School children and other people filled up the stands at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium during the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony on Sunday, 18th September (Credit: USSSA Media)

These were joined by the sportsmen and women from the four participating countries; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania with their accompanying officials.

Hon. Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa, the prime minister of the United Republic of Tanzania was the chief guest.

Majaliwa was representing the president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Tanzania Prime minister Hon Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa (lef) with the FEASSSA president Justus Mugisha (Credit: USSSA Media)

Other politicians who graced this momentous event came from the respective Government officials, leaders of FEASSSA led by the president Justus Mugisha and representatives from the four competing countries.

Uganda’s Government delegation was spurred by the state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang who led a team from the team of the ministry of education and sports, commissioners and the general secretary of the national council of sports Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel.

In his elaborative address, Hon. Majaliwa emphasized about the enormous value of sports, calling for the different stakeholders to join hands in the development cause.

A Tanzanian dance troupe entertaining the guests and participants at the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony (Credit: USSSA Media)

Hon. Peter Ogwang (in white) alongside the Tanzania prime minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium (Credit: USSSA Media)

He curtailed the importance of sports in as far as building personal, national, regional and general development is concerned.

Hon. Majaliwa appreciated the Government of Tanzania, and other countries as well as FEASSSA for these secondary school games.

“Sports is of value because it helps to keep fit bodies, make friends, earn a living and foster unity, among others. Therefore, we need to promote it at all times. Thank you the different governments, sports committees and FEASSSA for this cause” he revealed.

Hon Peter Ogwang with FEASSSA boss Justus Mugisha (Credit: USSSA Media)

FEASSSA President Mugisha lauded the Tanzanian Government for accepting to host these games once again since 2019. He also thanked all the other participating countries for assembling teams which are a basis of talent development for national teams in the respective countries.

“I thank the Government of Tanzania for the enabling environment to have these games. Arusha is now like our home. I also thank the president, prime minister for this opportunity. Not forgetting the different countries, schools, coaches, officials and participants” Mugisha noted.

“Other countries that have not managed to be here like Burundi, South Sudan and DR Congo will participate next year” he added.

Hon. Ogwang hinted on the element of promoting regional integration through sports, maintaining the legacy started way back by former Tanzanian president Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

“The dream of the late Julius Nyerere of having a United East Africa is alive through these games. Please maintain the legacy and make it count. East Africa needs to launch a united bid to host a continental event as the Africa Cup of Nation. Together, we can achieve this” Minister Ogwang revealed.

Some of the Uganda students during the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony in Arusha city (Credit: USSSA Media)

Big contingent:

Uganda has the biggest contingent of students at these games with over 3000 students (boys and girls).

Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are the other countries engaged in 12 sports disciplines of soccer, netball, volleyball, handball, Rugby (7s and 15s), hockey, tennis, table tennis, basketball (3X3 and 5X5), badminton, swimming and goalball for the deaf.

There is also a special category for primary schools in football and netball.

Tanzanian students dance during the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony in Arusha city (Credit: USSSA Media)

Uganda is the defending champion in these games that will climax on Saturday, 24th September 2022.

Monday, September 19, 2022 will be yet another competitive day for all the sports disciplines apart from swimming which commences on the following day.

Badminton swings off as well as Goalball for the first time at this year’s championship.