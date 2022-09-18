Overview: Besides Table Tennis, the over 3000 students from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are engaged in Badminton, Swimming, Lawn Tennis, Athletics, Basketball (3 x3 and 5X5), Football, Volleyball, Handball, Netball and Goalball (for the deaf).

Three Uganda schools registered victories in the opening Table Tennis games at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games played at Jeffery Academy in Arusha, Tanzania.

Mbogo College won among the girls whilst Kibuli Secondary School and St Andrew’s College, Ssanda were victorious in the male category.

Kibuli was triumphant with a 3-1 win over a Kenyan school in the women section.

Another Kenyan opposition lost 1-3 to Rwanda. Rwanda was also successful with a 3-0 win over Tanzania’s Rahaleo.

Boys:

St Andrew’s College Ssanda beat Rwanda 3-0, Kibuli overcame Rwanda by the same score in the boys’ category.

Meanwhile, Kenya defeated Morogoro (Tanzania) 3-0 in yet another boys’ game.

Some of the players on the St Andrew’s College Ssanda include Juma Wabugoya, Eston Wotti, Shadrack Washiriki, Victor Wangota, Imran Luwooza and Max Wenka.

Next Games:

On Monday, 19th September 2022; Mbogo High will face Mbogo Mixed in a derby duel during the girls’ category at 9 AM.

For the boys, Kenya 1 will face Jeffery Academy (Tanzania) during the same game.

11 AM Games:

Kenya 1 will face Rwanda 2 in girls whilst St Andrew’s School Ssanda will take on Morogoro for the boys.

3 PM Games:

The last game on the day shall witness Rwanda 1 face Mbogo High school (girls) and Kenya 2 will entertain Rwanda 1.

Besides Table Tennis, the over 3000 students from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are engaged in Badminton, Swimming, Lawn Tennis, Athletics, Basketball (3 x3 and 5X5), Football, Volleyball, Handball, Netball and Goalball (for the deaf).

The official opening ceremony was held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Sheikh Amri Obeid stadium in the heart of Arusha city.