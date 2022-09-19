Kampala Queens have officially confirmed the signing of forward Hasifah Nassuna.

The lethal striker is the latest of the many new arrivals at the team owned by FUFA President Moses Magogo.

The Club confirmed the arrival of Nassuna on Monday indicating she joins on a two-year deal.

Finally the GOAT is here. Hasifah Nassuna is the lastest Queen to join the Palace. Kampala Queens

Arguably the best female football Uganda has produced, Nassuna is no doubt a great addition to Kampala Queens who are seeking to win their first-ever League title.

The clinical finisher has featured for UCU Lady Cardinals since 2017, helping them to win the FUFA Women Elite League and the FUFA Women Cup.

Prior to moving to the University side. Nassuna played at Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC winning three successive League titles.

The other new signings for Kampala Queens this season include Teddy Najjuma, Sumaya Komuntale, Daisy Nakaziro, Elizabeth Nakigozi, Asia Nakibuuka, and Grace Aluka among others.

The team began the new season with a 5-0 win over Asubo Gafford Ladies on Sunday in Kabojja.

They will face reigning Champions She Corporate FC where Nassuna is expected to make her debut.