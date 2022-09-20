Midfielder Allan Okello has completed a move to familiar territory, KCCA FC from AC Paradou of Algeria.

In a surprising deal, the Lugogo based club confirmed the left footed player returns on a loan deal.

“KCCA FC and AC Paradou have agreed a loan deal for Allan Okello.” The Club statement confirmed.

Okello made his craft at KCCA FC under Mike Mutebi earning his debut in 2017 and went ahead to feature for the club up to January 2020.

His remarkable debut came on 27th February 2017 against Onduparaka FC where he bagged a hat trick in the 7-1 mauling.

He then moved to the Algerian outfit on a four-year deal after featuring in 112 games at KCCA FC with 39 goals.

Okello joins the long list of new arrivals at Lugogo as the team prepares for the new season.

He becomes the eleventh player to join KCCA FC in this transfer window after Haruna Lukwago, Daniel Isiagi, Mujuzi Musitafa, Shaban Muhammad, Tshisungu Kankonde, Moses Waiswa, Muhammed Ssenoga, Faisal Wabyoona, Saidi Mayanja and Allan Enyou.