Gameday Two of the Kibuli Old Students Association (KOSA) League was not short of intensity as teams battled to bag maximum points from the two rounds.

One of the most intense games of the day was between Twaake FC and Ex-Mercenaries. The former kicked the latter off the top of the log following a 3-1 spectacle.

Gameday 2 Results

Lannisters FC was also out to pay their debts against Soccer Souls FC and did as much in a four-goal thriller in which their star player Mufti Shafik Luzinda bagged a brace.

There was a star galore on the day as the 202-21 Uganda Premier League top scorer and Vipers SC striker Yunus Sentamu made an appearance to cheer up fellow stars featuring in the league.

Some of the Premier League stars that were in action are Umar Kyebatala (Maroons FC) playing for Twaake FC, Moses Aliro and Tom Masiko (Wakiso Giants) playing for Ex-Mercenaries FC, Isaac Owori (formerly of Proline) playing for season one champions Sasi FC, Tony Kiwalaze (Police FC) playing for Lannisters FC, Richard Mugerwa (formerly of Maroons FC) playing for Nugu FC and former Uganda Cranes star Dan Walusimbi who is featuring for Legends FC.

Twaake FC, the youngsters of the 2019 cluster, are on top of the table while the 2007 cluster united under Nugu FC are yet to salvage themselves from the bottom of the log.

The league continues on Sunday, October 2 at the Arches Gardens in Kisaasi.