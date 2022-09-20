Overview: Laurent Petrynka, president of International Schools Federation (ISF) in a special way lauded minister Peter Ogwang for the passion and commitment to engage in schools' sports.

The Uganda minister of state for sport Hon. Peter Ogwang has been rewarded with the Highest Honor of International School Sport Federation (ISF).

Laurent Petrynka, president of ISF officially handed over a special plaque to a delighted Ogwang at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Arusha city, Tanzania on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Petrynka was accompanied by the ISF director of Sports Josip Košutić.

Laurent Petrynka, president of ISF (Credit: USSSA Media)

The French national is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (on education commission) and general supervor for the French ministry of Education and Youth as well as the minister of sports.

He lauded minister Ogwang in a special way for the passion and commitment to engage in schools’ sports.

I humbly appreciate your presence at the 2022 FEASSSA Games. You are very important towards the development of schools’ sports. For this reason, I hand over the Highest Honour of ISF. Laurent Petrynka, president of International Schools Federation (ISF)

Other plaques were also given to the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) president Justus Mugisha, Frank Mahenge (president of Tanzania schools sports body) as well as one for the Tanzania delegation.

L-R: Laurent Petrynka, president of ISF, Justus Mugisha (FEASSSA and USSSSA president, ISF Technical commission member – Football) and Chris Mugisha (ISF Technical commission member – Athletics and General Secretary, USSSSA) in Arusha, Tanzania [Credit: USSSA]

Petrynka hinted on the significance of his visit that also rhymed with the celebrations of the 20th Anniversary for the FEASSSA Games.

We not only here for the anniversary (20th edition of the FEASSSA Games). We are here for friendship (mutual respect), reinforcing the link with all 134 members of ISF, innovation (Data, age, format, competitions), participation in the building of national curriculum (developing the ISF Academy and a realistic dream for Africa to flourish in sports. Laurent Petrynka, president of International Schools Federation (ISF)

He also announced a donation of 150,000 Euros grant for all members (134) to assist them in preparing for future competitions.

Minister Ogwang pleaded with the ISF president to assist in infrastructure development of the members in Eastern Africa, scholarships to talented sportsmen and the opportunity to host ISF international sports competitions.

On behalf of the East African block, I request you help further in the infrastructure of our countries to develop better sportsmen, provide scholarships to talented young people in such competitions within in East Africa and also give Africa, particularly our region to host ISF competitions. Hon. Peter Ogwang, Minister of State for Sports – Uganda

Hon.Ogwang has since returned home for other official duties as the 20th edition of the FEASSSA Games continues until Saturday, 24th September 2022.