FESSSA Games 2022 (Rugby 7’s):

Results for Monday, 19th September:

Koyonzo (Kenya) 15-19 Hanna International (Uganda)

Hanna International (Uganda) Ntare School (Uganda) 00-17 Jinja SS (Uganda)

Jinja SS (Uganda) Koyonzo (Kenya) 10-07 Jinja SS (Uganda)

Jinja SS (Uganda) Elerai S.S (Tanzania) 05-26 Butula (Kenya)

Butula (Kenya) Ntare School (Uganda) 07-25 Butula (Kenya)

Hanna International registered their third victory during the Rugby 7s at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

The Ugandan school overcame Kenya’s Koyonzo 19-15 in a well contested duel at the TGT sports complex.

Malcom Daniel Okello registered a brace of tries and Rasuul Abiriga added the other for the victorious side.

Okello managed to convert two of the three conversions executed.

Koyonzo’s Brian Kiptani had two tries and Brandon Lusisa had the other.

This was the third win for Hanna International following their victories over Ntaare School and Butula (Kenya) with 29-12 and 26-07 respectively on match day one.

Other results:

Jinja Secondary School defeated Ntaare School 17-00. The three tries for Jinja SS came from Muhammed Bagalana, Owena Mugogo and Bruno Kisuule.

Bagalana also struck home a beautiful conversion to seal their victory.

Jinja SS Rugby 7s team pray prior to their match (Credit: USSSA Media)

Kenyan side Koyonzo edged Jinja SS 10-07. Darrel Brantana scored two unconverted tries for Koyonzo with Walter Otim having Jinja SS’ try and conversion.

Elsewhere, another Kenyan school, Butula had two victories over Tanzania’s Elerai S.S and Ntaare school 26-05 and 25-07 respectively.

There were two games in the 15s. Namilyango College (Uganda) beat Tanzania’s Elerai 27-03, and Makerere College (Uganda) fell to fellow Ugandan side, Kings College Buddo 22-05.

Rugby takes a break on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. During the break, there will be a clinic for coaching (level one) and officiating by Ronald Gideon Okoth and Dorothy Nekesa.