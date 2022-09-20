Overview: Against Elerai, Namilyango College had five tries and one conversion at the TGT Sports complex. Allan Okanga and Vernon Kasule each had a brace apiece with Darrel Mwaka scoring the other. Andrew Musinguzi kicked home the only conversion.

FESSSA Games 2022 (Rugby 15s):

Monday Results:

Namilyango College (Uganda) 27-03 Elerai (Tanzania)

Elerai (Tanzania) Makerere College (Uganda) 05-22 Kings College Buddo (Tanzania)

Namilyango College overcame Elerai from Tanzania 27-03 in the rugby 15s at the 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSSA) in Arusha city, Tanzania on Monday, 19th September.

Against Elerai, Namilyango College had five tries and one conversion at the TGT Sports complex.

Allan Okanga and Vernon Kasule each had a brace apiece with Darrel Mwaka scoring the other.

Andrew Musinguzi kicked home the only conversion.

Elerai scored a drop goal for the Tanzanian side consolation.

This was the second victory for the Uganda rugby power house after their victory over Kings College Buddo (24-03) in the opener.

In the second 15s game, Kings College Buddo recovered from their earlier blushes with a 22-05 win over Makerere College.

Benjamin Mwangwe had two tries and Erem Kieron scored the other.

Erem also had a conversion and Fredrick Mulindwa scored a drop goal.

Makerere College’s consolation was a decent try by Dylan Ssewankambo.

7s:

There were five 7s games played on the same day. Kenyan side Koyonzo lost 15-19 to Hanna International.

They recovered to overcome Jinja Secondary School 10-07.

Another Kenyan school, Butula recorded two wins over Elerai and Ntare school 26-05 and 25-07 respectively.

In the all Ugandan affair, Jinja Secondary School defeated Ntare School 17-00.

The rugby action will take a break on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 before it will be completed on the subsequent day.

There is a planned program clinic for coaching (level one) and match officiating for the FEASSSA officials that will be conducted by Ronald Gideon Okoth and Dorothy Nekesa.