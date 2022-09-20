Overview: St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde boy's basketball team qualified for the first time at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) Games.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Basketball – Selected Results):

St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde (Uganda) 46-62 Lycee De Kigali (Rwanda)

In life, there is always a first time moment for everything.

When Uganda’s basketball representatives St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde qualified for the first time at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) Games, there were wild celebrations back home.

Preparations were embarked on to assemble a good competitive team that vigorous training and a couple of test matches back at home.

The experience at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania is so far a tough rough.

They were pooled in group B alongside Kenya’s Dagoretti High, Lycee De Kigali (Rwanda), Juhidi Secondary School (Tanzania) and another Ugandan side, Bethel Covenant College.

Deng Koual and Hakim Abdul (shirt 10) defend against Lycee De Kigali during a contest at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania

Against Bethel Covenant College, St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde faded in oblivion, falling 64-84 at the International School Moshi (ISM).

In this very game, star player James Dienzera missed the game with sickness.

There was a far better improved performance during the second match despite a slip to Rwanda’s Lycee De Kigali 46-62 with Patrick Chikuru being fouled out in the third quarter.

Dienzera swiftly overturned the sickness and featured against the Rwandan opposition, but, was a complete shadow of himself.

“We have learnt a number of positives from the 2022 FEASSSA Games from the game approach, management (defence and offence) and a lot other things” head coach Zayed Yahaya stated.

The team has two remaining games against Dagoretti and hosts Juhidi, where they expect to make immediate significant amends.

The jambo for the ball between St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde (Uganda) and Rwanda’s Lycee De Kigali at the ISM Courts.

Skipper Martin Saasita Paruku, Deng Kuoal, Santino Agati Malong, Chikuru, Dienzera, Michael Ssekibenga, Arnold Erau, Hakim Abdul, Hustin Abaho, Fahad Kalumba, Malcom Omondi and Norman Kahuma are all expected to up their games in the subsequent games.

“This is our first time to compete at such a stage and a fresh experience for all our players. We have picked crucial lessons in everything. We shall go back to the drawing board and plan afresh, first as we complete our group games and then when we return home for next season” team manager Daudi Mwasa.

Besides the main stream basketball, there shall also be the 3×3 basketball version.

Other sports:

Schools are also engaged in soccer, volleyball, handball, hockey, netball, rugby, badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Athletics and swimming.

For the past two years (2020 and 2021), the games did not take place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Results (5X5):

Boys:

Buddo SS (Uganda) 88-54 Nsumba (Tanzania)

Lycee De Kigali (Rwanda) Dagoretti (Kenya) 88-85 Juhudi (Tanzania)

Juhudi (Tanzania) Trust St. Patrick (Tanzania) 50- 60 Aggrey (Kenya)

