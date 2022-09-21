Overview: St Mary’s SS Kitende qualified as the top school in group B and will face the second placed side in group A (Highway SS).

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys):

Wednesday, September 21 Results:

Group B:

Ebwali (Kenya) 0-4 St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) Katoro (Tanzania) 1-1 Buddo (Uganda)

Group A:

Kibuli SS (Uganda ) 0-1 Highway (Kenya)

Highway (Kenya) Kiwira Coal Mines (Tanzania) 5-1 ES Gasiza (Rwanda)

St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende football team completed their group B matches on a high note at the on-going 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

The Kitende based school overcame Kenyan side Ebwali 4-0 at the TGT sports complex on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 to take their total points tally to 10 from 4 matches.

Goals from Charles “Neymar” Lwanga (brace), Sadik Mansur and defender Rogers Torach Ochaki (penalty) inspired Edward Golola, Ronald Ssali and Richard Wasswa’s coached side.

Mansur expertly volleyed home the opener past goalkeeper Brian Lung’fwa as the early as the first minute to set the ball rolling.

Lwanga made it two on five minutes before he completed his brace moments later.

Towering defender Torach struck home a penalty late in the second stanza for the fourth goal.

St Mary’s SS Kitende qualified as the top school in group B and will face the second placed side in group A (Highway SS).

Highway Secondary school overcame Kibuli SS 1-0 at the Braeburn playground.

The Vihiga county based school to make it with 8 points and qualify at the expense of Uganda’s St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High (finished with 7 points).

Highway is coached by a CAF “B” licensed female tactician, Beldine Odemba.

Kibuli tops group A with 9 points and will face the second placed school, Buddo SS in group B.

Meanwhile, Kiwira Coal Mines humiliated ES Gasiza 5-1 at the TGT sports complex.

Erasto Angwella and Lukas Raphael each had a brace whilst George Gabriel had the other goal.

Shafey Muhirwa scored the consolation strike for Kiwira Coal Mines SS.

Tanzanian side Katoro Secondary School held Buddo SS to a 1-all draw at Braeburn sports ground.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, 22nd September 2022.