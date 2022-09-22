Overview: Kibuli will now face Kenya’s Highway Secondary school in the finals at Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium on Friday, 23rd September 2022.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys):

Semi-finals:

Kibuli SS (Uganda) 1 (4) – 1 (3) Buddo SS

Buddo SS St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 0-1 Highway SS (Kenya)

Kibuli Secondary School progressed to the boys’ football final at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Association (FEASSSA) in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Emuron Recoba and Moses Kayemba’s coached school eliminated fellow Ugandan side Buddo 4-3 in post-match penalties.

Normal time of this game had ended one-goal apiece over the 90 minutes.

Ronnie Ziraba put Buddo ahead in the first 20 minutes of the fast paced encounter.

Allan Oyirwoth found the equalizer towards the end of the opening stanza as the two sides went to the mandatory half time recess al square.

Buddo lost their player George Kato with a sprained ankle for the final 20 minutes.

After normal time, both sides remained tied and referee Hassan Hussein straight away called for post-match penalties where Kibuli emerged victorious 4-3.

Kibuli SS players celebrate (Credit: USSSA Media)

Juma Ssajjabi, Allan Oyirwoth, Shafik Kibirige and team captain Dominic Ayella all converted for Kibuli.

Only Ronald Ssekyanzi missed his kick.

Buddo under head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa and his assistant Joackim Mukungu scored through Paul Ddembe James Kaye and Vincent Anguti.

Ziraba and Mutyata were both denied by Kibuli goalkeeper Fahad Imran.

How the shoot-out was executed:

The tense and dramatic shoot-out witnessed Kibuli taking the lead 1-0 through Ssajjabi.

Ziraba (Buddo) shot careless at Kibuli goalkeeper Imran.

Oywiroth made it 2-0 for Kibul and Ddembe pulled one back for Buddo.

Kibirige scored Kibuli’s three penalty and Kaye scored the second for Buddo to maintain the maintain.

Ssekyanzi (Kibuli) missed and Anguti equalized the contest 3-3.

Kibuli skipper confidently scored to restore their lead in the shoot-out 4-3 before goalie Imran saved Mutyata’s shot and spark wild celebrations.

Kibuli SS players in celebrations upon reaching the finals (Credit: USSSA Media)

Final & Third place:

Kibuli will now face Kenya’s Highway Secondary school in the finals at Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium on Friday, 23rd September 2022.

Highway ejected the defending champions St Mary’s Kitende 1-0 with Andreas Odhiambo scoring a penalty in the 70th minute.

In the 5th/6th place play-off, St Andrew Kaggwa Gomba High overcame Katoro 3-0 to finish fifth overall.

Bashir Mansur scored twice and Yusuf Mafabi got the other goal.

Before the main final (Kibuli versus Highway), there will be a third place play off between rivals St Mary’s Kitende and Buddo.

Meanwhile, in girls’ football, the final will be between Uganda’s St Noa Girls school and Kenyan side Wiyute.

The 2022 FEASSSA games have 4 countries this year in competition; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania.

They are competing in netball, football (boys and girls), rugby, netball, hockey, badminton, table tennis, handball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, basketball and swimming.

These games will officially climax on Friday, 23rd September 2022 before departure of the respective visiting delegations on the following day.