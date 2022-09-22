Overview: Highway will face Kibuli in Friday’s finale at the Shiekh Abeid stadium in the heart of Arusha city on Friday, 23d September 2022

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys):

Semi-finals:

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 0-1 Highway SS (Kenya)

Highway SS (Kenya) Kibuli SS (Uganda) 1 (4) – 1 (3) Buddo SS

Kenya’s Highway Secondary School advanced to the finals of the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association (FEASSSA) in boys’ football.

The Nairobi based school achieved this landmark feat after a hard fought 1-0 win over defending champions St Mary’s Kitende in an epic semi-final duel played at the TGT sports complex on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Andreas Odhiambo scored the all-important goal via a well struck penalty in the 70th minute.

The penalty followed a handball call by referee Emmanuel Mwandembwa after a handball incident in the forbidden area.

Before the goal, both sides remained on a soul searching mission with the defence lines doing all the necessary donkey work.

Highway’s dangerman Hassan Muhammed posed all sorts of questions and provocations to the St Mary’s defenders especially in the final quarter of the game.

Efforts by the St Mary’s Kitende technical docket (of Edward Golola, Richard Wasswa and Ronald Ssali) to change the tiding of the game were frustrated by the mean and business oriented Highway players whose head coach Beldine Odemba, a lady is a CAF “B” licensed tactician.

Highway S.S head coach Beldine Odemba on the touchline (Credit: USSSA Media)

St Mary’s S.S players in action against Highway in one of the semi-final clashes at TGT sports arena in Arusha city, Tanzania (Credit: USSSA Media)

Highway will face Kibuli in Friday’s finale at the Shiekh Abeid stadium in the heart of Arusha city.

This will be a repeat of the group A clash that Highway won 1-0 on Wednesday, 21st September 2022.

To advance to the final, Kibuli ejected fellow Ugandan side Buddo 4-3 in post-match penalties.

Normal time had ended one-goal apiece over the 90 minutes.

Ronnie Ziraba gave Buddo the early lead with Allan Oyirwoth finding the equalizer as the first half and the rest of the game ended all square to call for a tense and dramatic post-match penalty shoot-out.

Kibuli goalkeeper Fahad Imran was the hero with two saves from Ziraba and Mutyatya.

The visitors scored their respective kicks through Juma Ssajjabi, Oyriwoth, Shafik Kibirige and captain Dominic Ayella.

Only Patrick Kibirige missed his kick for Kibuli.

Buddo’s three goals in the shoot-out came from Paul Ddamba, James Kaye and Vincent Anguti.

In the 5th/6th place play-off, St Andrew Kaggwa Gomba High overcame Katoro 3-0 to finish fifth overall.

Bashir Mansur scored twice and Yusuf Mafabi got the other goal.

Before the main final (Kibuli versus Highway), there will be a third place play off between rivals St Mary’s Kitende and Buddo.

Meanwhile, in girls’ football, the final will be between Uganda’s St Noa Girls school and Kenyan side Wiyute.

The 2022 FEASSSA games have 4 countries this year in competition; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania.

They are competing in netball, football (boys and girls), rugby, netball, hockey, badminton, table tennis, handball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, basketball and swimming.

These games will officially climax on Friday, 23rd September 2022 before departure of the respective visiting delegations on the following day.