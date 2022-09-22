Overview: St Noa Girls school is due to play rivals St Mary’s Kitende in the netball finale, a repeat of this year’s final game at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira city. They face Kawempe Muslim in girls' football (semi-finals) and another semi-final clash in Basketball against Buddo.

2022 FEASSSA Games (Selected matches)

Thursday, September 22:

St Noa Vs Kawempe Muslim (Football – Semifinals)

St Noa Vs Buddo (Basketball – Semi-finals)

St Noa Vs St Mary’s Kitende (Netball – Finals)

The 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games are on the final bend at various venues with Arusha city, Tanzania.

Uganda among the four countries taking place in the 12 sports disciplines; Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania are the other countries.

Zzana based St Noa Girls’ school is among the 35 schools that made up team Uganda delegation.

It is so far so good for St Noa Girls school with superb performance in Netball, girls’ football and basketball (girls).

In fact, they are due to play rivals St Mary’s Kitende in the netball finale, a repeat of this year’s final game at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira city.

Under head coach Jonathan Ssegujja, St Noa has a trusted gem on the technical bench as he will bank on the accuracy of Goal Shooter Gladys Adyero, Slyvia Awino (Goalkeeper), Ethel Ngambi (Goal Attacker) among other players.

On the other hand, Kitende’s proven goal-shooter Winnie Morgan Akello, Aisha Nakuuya (Goal Attacker), Caroline Abalo (Wing Defender), Esther Nandawula (Goalkeeper) and others will be key under head coach Noordin Kato.

The other two showings are in basketball where they play Wakiso nemesis Buddo SS in the semi-finals and Kawempe Muslim in the girl’s football semi-finals.

This is the 20th edition of these games that have been also blessed by the presence of Laurent Petrynka, president of International Schools Sport Federation (ISF).

Petrynka made the courtesy visit accompanied by the ISF director of Sports Josip Košutić.

The games being competed for include; Rugby (7s and 15s), football, tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey, handball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, goal-ball (for deaf) and athletics.

The games climax on Friday, 23rd September 2022 and the teams will officially depart for respective destinations on the subsequent day.

Uganda is the overall defending champions.