A month after signing for Vipers SC, Frank Kato Kizanyiro has left for Soltilo Bright Stars on a season long loan.

The exciting attacking midfielder was unveiled by Asaph Mwebaze side on Friday and becomes the club’s ninth signing of the recently concluded transfer window.

Frank Kato unveiling at Vipers SC

“Our latest addition is midfielder Frank Kato Kizanyiro who joins from Vipers SC on a 1 year loan from Vipers SC,” the club communicated on its media platforms.

Kato is one of the returning players after featuring for Austria Wien II in the second division of Austria and also had stints in France with Creteil FC between 2019/20.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC has so far unveiled Samuel Ssenyonjo, Noordin Bunjo, Amis Muwonge, Alex Mandela, Ashraf Mulindi, Innocent Kitimbo and Bob Oluoch.