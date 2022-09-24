Overview: During the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha, Tanzania, St Elizabeth Girls Secondary School lost 3-0 to Kenya’s Kereson. They fell once again in the second match, 1-3 to IPRC Kigali of Rwanda before recording their first win, 3-0 over Tanzanian opposition to finish third in the group. During the classification game, St Elizabeth edged Uganda’s Katikamu SDA school 3-2 in a well-contested duel.

World over, sport is one component of humanity whose significant values can never be estimated.

From commercial purposes, unification (team building and nation building), recreation to leisure, among others, sport serves the different entities in the desired raw packages.

Given different platform, sport has always justified the true essence of life in all spheres.

At the 2022, Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania, over 3000 students from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and hosts Tanzania converged in the mighty name of sport in 12 different disciplines.

Among the different schools that took part was St Elizabeth Girls Secondary School from Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

The reigning national girls’ volleyball champions from the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games II held in Lira city, Northern Uganda superbly represented Uganda.

St Elizabeth Girls SS in Arusha city, Tanzania

St Elizabeth SS were debutants in these games that have now marked 20 years since inception.

The all-girls gender school featured in one sport – volleyball, a historic feat in the five years of their existence.

They came heads-on with the region’s finest vastly experienced volleyball schools.

Team composition:

Daphne Kukundakwe led this historic team as the shrewd captain.

Another Daphne entity in Mpumwire was also part of the team.

Other players on the team included Ingrid Natukunda, Pearl Akankunda, Margret Akampurira, Tracy Ainembabazi, Patricia Alado, Dorothy Natuhwera and Mariam Keinomujuni.

St Elizabeth Girls SS team players and officials with their medals during the national championships

Officials:

William Rwamihambo, the deputy headmaster traveled as the leader of delegation.

Others were Eva Ahisibwe (Games teacher) and head coach James Kwinegura.

At the 2022 FEASSSA Games held in Arusha City, Tanzania, St Elizabeth Girls Secondary School won once and lost twice in the group stage matches played at the Tanzania Gaming Track (TGT) sports complex.

First, the Ugandan side lost 3-0 to Kenya’s Kereson. They fell once again in the second match, 1-3 to IPRC Kigali of Rwanda before recording their first win, 3-0 over Tanzanian opposition to finish third in the group.

During the classification game, St Elizabeth edged Uganda’s Katikamu SDA school 3-2 in a well-contested duel.

St Elizabeth Girls SS team players in a talk session

They acknowledge having picked up crucial lessons from the championship that was won by Uganda for the second time in a row.

“We learnt a great deal from the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games. Being our first time at the games was a fresh experience. We managed to two games and lost twice. We are not resting as we shall immediately embark on training for the next games” Ahisibwe, the games teacher notes with concern.

The games teacher hails the players and coaches for the collective effort to realize the dream come to pass.

She is also full of praise for the headmistress Sarah Nakkazi Tumusimiirwa, the directors, other leaders and the well-wishers for their endless support.

St Elizabeth Girls Secondary School finished 5th overall.

In Volleyball girls, Uganda was also represented by Katikamu SDA and Hilton Hill School, Mukono.

Uganda won the overall title at the 2022 FEASSSA Games with a total of 18 gold medals, 10 silvers and 13 bronze medals

The next edition will be hosted by Burundi.