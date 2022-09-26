Uganda National Beach Soccer Team began their journey at the COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship with victory over Tanzania.

In the game played on Sunday at the Beach Arena in Durban, South Africa, the Sand Cranes secured a 4-2 win.

This was the first game for new coach Angelo Schrinizi who recently replaced Salim Jamal Muwonge.

Uganda led the first period 1-0 courtesy of Joshua Lubwama’s early goal.

Ambrose Kigozi who was eventually named player of the match bagged a brace in the second period.

The final goal for the Sand Cranes came from Isma Kawawulo in the final period.

Uganda is pooled in group B alongside Tanzania, Mauritius and Egypt.

The team will return to action today against Mauritius and victory will all but send them to the semifinals.

Uganda is using this tournament as part of preparations for Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations slated for next year.