2022 All Africa Amateur Golf Championship (27th – 30th September):

Host country : Egypt

: Egypt City : Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate

: Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate Facility : El Gouna Golf Club

: El Gouna Golf Club Mode of play: Stroke

The open round at the 2022 All Africa Amateur Golf Championship swings off in Egypt at the El Gouna Golf club in Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate on Tuesday, September 27.

A total of sixty players were drawn in the different groups.

Uganda’s Emmanuel Jakisa was drawn in the opening group alongside Yeboah Tinkorang (Ghana) and Dominic Bastienne (Seychelles).

Colline Ajidra played in the second group with Christopher Mbii (Ghana) and Jerry Jean Baptiste (Seychelles).

Team captain for Uganda, Ronald Otile played in the third group against Yao Dogbe (Ghana) and Adrian Andrade (Seychelles).

Another Ugandan, Titus Okwong played against Asare Yeboah (Ghana) and Axel Andrade (Seychelles).

Three time Uganda Amateur Open championship winner Otile (2015, 2016 and 2018) led team Uganda alongside other US based players Okwong, Ajedra and Jakisa.

The quartet is all based in the United States of America (USA), attached to the Livingstone College in North Carolina state.

Head coach Flavia Namakula traveled from Uganda alongside the president of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) Moses Matisko.

“We have assembled our top foreign based amateurs who have been playing college championship golf to face the best in Africa. We are confident that these talented young men who have gained a lot of exposure in the US will rise up to the occasion and compete favorably with South Africa. Uganda will fight for the silverware until the last hole.” UGU statement.

Hosts Egypt, Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Seychelles, Morocco, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Tunisia, Mauritius, Angola, Gabon, Ghana and Angola are all taking part in this championship.

The golfers will compete in 72 holes’ action under stroke play format with the best 3 scores per day counting.

Full Day 1 Draw: