Overview: The 2022 All Africa Amateur Golf Championship will be held in Egypt at the El Gouna Golf club in Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate, teeing off on 27th until 30th September 2022. There are 16 countries competing to include Uganda, South Africa, hosts Egypt, Kenya, Zimbabwe, among others.

Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has named an all American based team to represent the country at the 2022 All Africa Amateur Golf Championship due in Egypt at the El Gouna Golf club in Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate.

Uganda’s team has three time Uganda Amateur Open championship winner Ronald Otile, Titus Okwong, Collins Ajedra and Emmanuel Jakisa.

Otile is a three-time national open champion in Uganda (2015, 2016 and 2018) and will use his expertise as well as experience to lead the rest of the team.

The quartet is all based in the United States of America (USA), attached to the Livingstone College in North Carolina state.

Ronald Otile celebrates after a successful putt

El Gouna Golf club in Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate.

There is not space for any home based player with team captain Joseph Cwinyaai, Godfrey Nsubuga and others dropped.

The players arrived in Egypt on Saturday, 24th September 2022, a day to the arrival day.

This was mean to acclimatize to the weather conditions and get acquitted to the championship course at the El Gouna Golf club in Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate.

With the official tee-off coming up on Tuesday, 27th September 2022, this will be ample time for the players and officials to adapt to the hitherto hot conditions in Red Sea.

National team head coach and female golf professional Flavia Namakula will join the team on Sunday night alongside the president of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) Moses Matisko.

Flavia Namakula, head coach of Uganda national golf team (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We have assembled our top foreign based amateurs who have been playing college championship golf to face the best in Africa. We are confident that these talented young men who have gained a lot of exposure in the US will rise up to the occasion and compete favorably with South Africa. Uganda will fight for the silverware until the last hole.” UGU statement signed by president Matisko and secretary Anthony Agaba read.

Kenya, Zimbabwe and host Egypt who are fielding strong teams among the 16 countries competing for the top honours.

The golfers will compete in 72 holes’ action under stroke play format with the best 3 scores per day counting.