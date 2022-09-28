Overview: Uganda's vastly experienced sports administrator has been reappointed as the president of ISF Technical commission for yet another 4 years (2022-2026).

The International School Sport Federation (ISF) reappointed Uganda’s sports administrator Justus Mugisha as the president of the president of the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Technical commission (Football) for a four-year tenure (2022-2026).

This is the second time that Mugisha is serving on such a committee after a successful four years’ term in office.

ISF Secretary General Hrvoje Custonja applauded the vastly experienced administrator who also doubles as the president of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) and Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA).

Mugisha, a director at Standard High School, Zzana is also the vice president of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

The ISF Executive Committee (EC) meeting held in Brussels, Belgium early this month (September) confirmed Mugisha’s appointment.

I would like to take opportunity to thank you on behalf of the ISF, for having committed yourself to these duties within the ISF, and further supporting the development of ISF events and the experiences of school students around the world. We are certain that the work you will carry out over the next four years will tremendously contribute to the growth and development of goals, legacy, and values within the International School Sport movement. Hrvoje Custonja, ISF Secretary General

Justus Mugisha addresses the guests upon the maiden visit of the ISF president Laurent Petrynka (second from right) in East Africa at Sheraton Hotel in Arusha, Tanzania

Mugisha’s reappointment is a win-win scenario for Uganda, East Africa, Africa and the entire world as he is a known hands-on sports administrator, shrewd, very experienced and also an innovative person.

Recently, the ISF president Laurent Petrynka, alongside ISF director of Sports Josip Košutić made a courtesy visit to the East African region as the 20th edition of the FEASSSA Games were being played.

Mugisha was rewarded with the ISF Awards of excellence; applauding him for the special role he has executed over the years in schools’ sport not only in Uganda, but also in East Africa and entire African continent.

Justus Mugisha hands over the trophy to Rays of Grace captain after the primary schools football competition in Uganda at Njeru (Credit: FUFA Media)

“The mass sport program will be continued as it is a primary platform to identify and nurture raw talent. FEASSSA remains inclined to ISF for the necessary guidance and support” Mugisha told delegates in his speech before Petrynka.

Chris Mugisha is the other Ugandan who has served on the ISF technical commission (athletics).