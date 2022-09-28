Wakiso Giants coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda has confirmed his 28-player squad for the new Premier League season.
Ayala has unsurprisingly included his seven signings – Bashir Ssekagya, Mikdad Ssenyonga, Pascal Irasa, Apollo Kagogwe, Norman Ojik, Lincoln Mukisa, Collins Onega and Marvin Nyanzi – but there is no place Mubarak Nsubuga and Hassan Wasswa Dazo who the club confirmed are long term injuries.
Academy products Kenneth Lukuya, Ronald Madoi, Andrew Kalyango and Marvin Mukiibi are also included.
The club also confirmed the new captain list with Lawrence Bukenya and Rahmat Ssenfuka handed roles as first and second assistant captains to Hassan Ssenyonjo respectively.
The Purple Sharks also confirmed squad numbers with five changes as Ibrahim Kasule, Titus Ssematimba, Lukuya, Ambrose Alinda and Frank Ssebuufu reverting to shirt nos. 10, 8, 1, 6 and 9 from 8, 6, 27, 28 and 19 respectively.
WAKISO GIANTS SQUAD & SHIRT NUMBERS 2022/23
1. Kenneth LUKUYA
2. Grant MATSIKO
3. Alex KOMAKECH
4. Lawrence BUKENYA
5. Pascal IRASA
6. Ambrose ALINDA
7. Tom MASIKO
8. Titus SSEMATIMBA
9. Frank SSEBUUFU
10. Ibrahim KASULE
11. Mikdad SSENYONGA
12. Hassan SSENYONJO
13. Ronald MADOI
14. Bashir SSEKAGYA
15. Moses ALIRO
16. Andrew KALYANGO
17. Marvin NYANZI
18. Rahmat SSENFUKA
19. Norman OJIK
20. Shariph KIMBOWA
21. George KADDU
22. Marvin MUKIIBI
23. Collins ONEGA
24. Samson KIIRYA
25. Apollo KAGOGWE
26. Joshua LUBWAMA
28. Lincoln MUKISA
30. Yunus BAKER