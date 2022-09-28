Wakiso Giants coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda has confirmed his 28-player squad for the new Premier League season.

Ayala has unsurprisingly included his seven signings – Bashir Ssekagya, Mikdad Ssenyonga, Pascal Irasa, Apollo Kagogwe, Norman Ojik, Lincoln Mukisa, Collins Onega and Marvin Nyanzi – but there is no place Mubarak Nsubuga and Hassan Wasswa Dazo who the club confirmed are long term injuries.

Academy products Kenneth Lukuya, Ronald Madoi, Andrew Kalyango and Marvin Mukiibi are also included.

The club also confirmed the new captain list with Lawrence Bukenya and Rahmat Ssenfuka handed roles as first and second assistant captains to Hassan Ssenyonjo respectively.

The Purple Sharks also confirmed squad numbers with five changes as Ibrahim Kasule, Titus Ssematimba, Lukuya, Ambrose Alinda and Frank Ssebuufu reverting to shirt nos. 10, 8, 1, 6 and 9 from 8, 6, 27, 28 and 19 respectively.

WAKISO GIANTS SQUAD & SHIRT NUMBERS 2022/23

1. Kenneth LUKUYA

2. Grant MATSIKO

3. Alex KOMAKECH

4. Lawrence BUKENYA

5. Pascal IRASA

6. Ambrose ALINDA

7. Tom MASIKO

8. Titus SSEMATIMBA

9. Frank SSEBUUFU

10. Ibrahim KASULE

11. Mikdad SSENYONGA

12. Hassan SSENYONJO

13. Ronald MADOI

14. Bashir SSEKAGYA

15. Moses ALIRO

16. Andrew KALYANGO

17. Marvin NYANZI

18. Rahmat SSENFUKA

19. Norman OJIK

20. Shariph KIMBOWA

21. George KADDU

22. Marvin MUKIIBI

23. Collins ONEGA

24. Samson KIIRYA

25. Apollo KAGOGWE

26. Joshua LUBWAMA

28. Lincoln MUKISA

30. Yunus BAKER