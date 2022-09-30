SC Villa have at last confirmed their transfer business with less than three days to their first game of the season.

The most successful club in the country has been silent on updating the public since the window opened.

Captains Gavin Kizito and Ibrahim Sadam Juma lead the departing 13-pack along with Amir Kakomo, Nicholas Kabonge and the experienced duo of Shafik Bakaki and Bernard Agele.

Hey #Jogoos, here are the decampers from the mighty club as we restructure the squad ahead into the 2022-23 campaign.

Coach Nelly Magera’s side have also added a whopping twenty new faces with URA’s Ivan Sserubiri, Mbarara City’s Pistis Barenge and Proline’s Ivan Bogere the big names on the arrivals list.

Here are the new boys at the club ready to steer us to the next level.



Are you ready for the 2022-23 season, 𝐘𝐞𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲👊🏻💪.

SC Villa flattered with relegation last season and want an improvement on their performance this new campaign.

They get their season underway on Sunday when they host new look Gadafi at Wankulukuku in a lunch time kick off.