SC Villa have at last confirmed their transfer business with less than three days to their first game of the season.
The most successful club in the country has been silent on updating the public since the window opened.
Captains Gavin Kizito and Ibrahim Sadam Juma lead the departing 13-pack along with Amir Kakomo, Nicholas Kabonge and the experienced duo of Shafik Bakaki and Bernard Agele.
Coach Nelly Magera’s side have also added a whopping twenty new faces with URA’s Ivan Sserubiri, Mbarara City’s Pistis Barenge and Proline’s Ivan Bogere the big names on the arrivals list.
SC Villa flattered with relegation last season and want an improvement on their performance this new campaign.
They get their season underway on Sunday when they host new look Gadafi at Wankulukuku in a lunch time kick off.