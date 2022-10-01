FUFA Women Super League

Matchday Three

Uganda Martyrs High School 1-1 She Corporate

She Corporate FC search for their first win this season continues after yet another disappointing out on Saturday against Uganda Martyrs High School.

In the game played at St. Gerald’s Stadium, the Sharks once again threw away the lead to draw one all against the school side.

Cissy Nakate (L) vies for the ball with Brenda Munyana of Uganda Martyrs.

Jackie Nakasi had fired the visitors into the lead a few minutes into the second stanza but the hosts who were competitive throughout found the equalizer moments later from Latifah Nakasi.

Jackie Nakasi (Middle) celebrates with teammates.

For the third time, She Corporate were relinquishing the lead this season and the lack of courage and ability to kill off games is evident. This is the opposite of the team they were in the previous campaign when they went ahead to clinch the title.

Cissy Nakate (L) aims for the ball as Catherine Nagadya does the chasing.

Against Makerere University, Spencer Nakacwa opened the scores but the former immediately responded through Daphine Nalubowa.

Last weekend, no sooner had they taken the lead against Kampala Queens through Favour Nambatya than they conceded on the other end and eventually lost the game 2-1.

In Saturday’s game, She Corporate came searching for redemption and needed to show more grit and dominance.

However, they failed to dominate proceedings, allowing room to a resolute Uganda Martyrs side to compete pound for pound.

Victory means Uganda Martyrs move top of the log on seven points from three games while She Corporate on the other hand have just two points .

Action continues on Sunday with four games. UCU Lady Cardinals take on Asubo Gafford Ladies while Lady Doves host Kawempe Muslim in the early kickoff games while Makerere University face Kampala Queens and Olila High School entertain Rines SS in the other games of the day.