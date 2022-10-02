The CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers for the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations took a new twist on Saturday after the disqualification of two teams due to age cheating.

Sudan and Djibouti were sent packing after failure to pass the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans.

Whereas the scans don’t entirely tell the exact age of players, they help to ascertain the age bracket depending on the results from radiology.

With Sudan and Djibouti getting eliminated fresh draws had go be conducted.

It should be noted as well that Rwanda and Eritrea had earlier withdrawn from the Championship.

In the new draws conducted on Sunday, Uganda is in group B alongside Burundi and South Sudan.

The other group (A) has hosts Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Uganda will begin their quest to qualify for the final tournament on Monday against Burundi.

The Uganda Cubs have emerged Champions of the Qualifiers for the last two editions and will hope to replicate the same in Ethiopia.

It should be noted that the finalists at the Zonal Qualifiers get the tickets to the final tournament.